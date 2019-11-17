Billionaire Soros vows to fight on after university forced to move from Hungary

Billionaire George Soros has opened the new main campus of his Central European University in Vienna, saying it would not halt its struggle to defend academic freedom from Viktor Orban, the right-wing leader he says hounded it from Hungary.

CEU's decision last year to move the bulk of its courses out of Hungary followed a long struggle between Hungarian-born Soros, who promotes liberal causes through his charities, and Orban's anti-immigrant government.

Since it was founded by Soros, in 1991, CEU has been a gateway to the West for thousands of students from eastern Europe, offering US-accredited graduate degree programmes in an academic climate that celebrates free thought.

But after sustained public campaigns to vilify Soros, Hungary's ruling party changed the law in 2017 to ban foreign-registered universities that do not also offer courses in their home country. "CEU has steadfastly defended the principle of academic freedom against a concentrated attack by the corrupt government of Viktor Orban, who was hellbent to destroy it," Soros said. "CEU's epic struggle against the repressive regime generated worldwide support. That struggle is still ongoing."

