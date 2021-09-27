Billionaire infrastructure boss Walter Scott has died

Walter Scott Jr, the Omaha businessman and philanthropist who made a fortune teaming up with his friend Warren Buffett to buy electric utilities, has died. He was 90.

The Suzanne and Walter Scott Foundation announced Mr Scott died on Saturday, without disclosing a cause of death.

“It is with great sadness that we recognise the passing of our founder, Walter Scott, Jr,” according to a statement on the foundation’s website. “We are blessed to have known and learned from Walter as we continue his philanthropic legacy.”

In Ireland, the Scott family’s investment vehicle is a financial backer of the David McCourt-led consortium contracted to roll out rural broadband under the €3bn National Broadband Plan.

While Buffett put Omaha on the map for investors, Scott was in many ways the city’s leading patron. He parlayed the money he made in the construction, telecommunications and energy industries into civic amenities, including the zoo and the local campus of the University of Nebraska, which was named after him.

“You have to give something back to your community that will allow people in the future a better education, a better opportunity, a better start in life,” Scott said in a 1997 interview for the Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans. “Wherever we are today as a society is built upon the past experiences of people and what they did to create a better world.”

Scott had a net worth of more than $6bn (€5.1bn), according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Walter Scott Jr was born May 21, 1931, in Omaha, soon after the start of the Great Depression. Growing up, he worked on farms and ranches during the summers. Later, to save for college, he took a job as a gofer for Peter Kiewit Sons’ Co, a construction firm, fetching supplies and food for the employees.

He continued to work there while he pursued a civil engineering degree at Colorado State University and, after graduating in 1953, joined full-time. After a brief stint in the US Air Force during the Korean War, Scott returned to Kiewit.

The timing was fortuitous. The US was in midst of a construction boom. Kiewit won contracts to help build swaths of the nation’s highway system, dams and other public works. Scott moved his family around the country to work at project sites, steadily climbing the ranks of the closely held company. In 1979, he was named CEO.

During the following decades, Scott helped plough some of Kiewit’s cash into a variety of other businesses, from coal mines to toll roads. Ultimately, the firm began to focus these other investments on the telecommunications industry. In 1998, Scott spun off many of Kiewit’s non-construction businesses into a company called Level 3 Communications Inc, which operated a fibre-optic network that served as a backbone for the Internet.

After going public, Level 3 briefly attained a valuation of more than $40bn.

Buffett’s conglomerate, Berkshire Hathaway Inc went on to bankroll a takeover of MidAmerican Energy in 2000 with Scott, and it eventually formed the foundation of a vast energy empire.