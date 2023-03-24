independent

| 12.5°C Dublin

Independent.ie

Close

Billionaire hedge fund boss who beat Irish attempt to burn bondholders says Swiss must pay

David Tepper said ‘contracts are made to be honoured’, after fall of Credit Suisse

'How can you trust any debt security issued in Switzerland?' asked David Tepper. Photo: Grant Halverson/Getty Images Expand

Close

'How can you trust any debt security issued in Switzerland?' asked David Tepper. Photo: Grant Halverson/Getty Images

'How can you trust any debt security issued in Switzerland?' asked David Tepper. Photo: Grant Halverson/Getty Images

'How can you trust any debt security issued in Switzerland?' asked David Tepper. Photo: Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Donal O'Donovan Twitter Email

US billionaire David Tepper, who beat the Irish Government's attempt to burn junior bondholders back in 2013, has now put himself in the vanguard of efforts to fight €17bn of losses on risky Credit Suisse bonds.

The losses on holders of very risky bank bonds were imposed by Swiss authorities as part of the lightning fast rescue of Credit Suisse last weekend and are controversial because holders were wiped out even before shareholders.

Most Watched

Privacy