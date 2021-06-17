Bill Gates: Microsoft investor activist group seeks report into claims 

Bill Gates has an estimated net worth of €120bn, making him the fourth-richest person in the world

Microsoft shareholder and activist organisation Arjuna Capital said it has introduced a resolution seeking a report on the “effectiveness of the company’s workplace sexual harassment policies” in the wake of allegations that co-founder Bill Gates sought to have inappropriate relationships with employees and other claims of sexual harassment.

The group, which has pressed corporations on issues such as gender and racial pay gaps, suggested the board issue a report annually that would include the results of any probes into allegations against executives – including Gates.

The report would also itemise the measures taken to hold workers and leadership accountable.

Microsoft typically schedules its annual shareholder meeting in late November or early December.

“We urge Microsoft to independently investigate and confront these issues transparently, as sexual harassment and gender discrimination can harm shareholder value – resulting in higher turnover, lower productivity, increased absenteeism, and higher sick leave costs,” the group wrote in the resolution, according to an emailed copy of the text.

Microsoft president Brad Smith this week told Bloomberg TV that Gates, who remains an adviser to the company and meets with some employees in that capacity, would continue to play a role if that contact can be handled responsibly.

After Gates’s announcement that he and his wife, Melinda French Gates, are divorcing, reports surfaced about potentially inappropriate conduct by the former executive toward Microsoft employees.

The tech firm received a complaint in 2019, while Gates was on the board, that he attempted to start a romantic relationship with an employee in 2000.

The Microsoft board investigated, but the probe was never concluded because Gates stepped down as a director.

Smith also said that much has changed at Microsoft around issues like sexual harassment in the past two decades.

“The Microsoft of 2021 is very different from the Microsoft of the year 2000,” he said.

Microsoft couldn’t immediately be reached to comment.