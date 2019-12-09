Big week for markets as Fed, Brexit, China feature
It may come down to the will of central banks, trade negotiators and voters this week to set the tone for markets in 2020.
Traders are standing by for the US Federal Reserve and European Central Bank's last policy decisions of 2019. The central banks' new forecasts will provide insight into their ability and willingness to provide further stimulus for a global economy the IMF predicts will grow at the slowest annual pace in a decade.
"Emerging markets will clearly benefit from any mildly dovish tone which will boost risk assets and oil the wheels of the global carry trade," said Paul Greer, a money manager at Fidelity International, whose developing-nation debt fund has outperformed 95pc of peers this year. The fund is bullish on emerging-market credit, local currency debt and currencies.
Emerging market stocks and currencies rose for the first time in a month last week as a better-than-expected US payrolls report gave the Fed more reason to hold interest rates steady after three straight cuts.
Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.
Investor sentiment is likely to get another boost from the UK election, which could finally pave a more resolute course for Brexit, and the probability that the US and China will close in on a phase-one trade deal. Possible catalysts for a Treasury market sell-off will arrive in close succession.
Policy decisions from the US and eurozone central banks are expected to offer no fresh hints of easing in the cards.
The question for investors is how much of the real action is already baked in. Kathy Jones at Charles Schwab sees US-China trade talks as the pressing issue.
The big catalyst for risk appetite, she suggested, would be a credible signal the US will forgo the additional tariffs it's threatening to impose on Chinese goods on December 15.
"We do have a confluence of things and there's a good likelihood that yields will rise. But will they just rip higher?" said Ms Jones, a chief fixed-income strategist. "You'd need some really surprisingly good news on the trade war."
This week could be the last opportunity of the decade to jump into the fray, before clearing out for Christmas.
Bloomberg
Irish Independent