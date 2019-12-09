Big week for markets as Fed, Brexit, China feature

It may come down to the will of central banks, trade negotiators and voters this week to set the tone for markets in 2020.

Traders are standing by for the US Federal Reserve and European Central Bank's last policy decisions of 2019. The central banks' new forecasts will provide insight into their ability and willingness to provide further stimulus for a global economy the IMF predicts will grow at the slowest annual pace in a decade.

"Emerging markets will clearly benefit from any mildly dovish tone which will boost risk assets and oil the wheels of the global carry trade," said Paul Greer, a money manager at Fidelity International, whose developing-nation debt fund has outperformed 95pc of peers this year. The fund is bullish on emerging-market credit, local currency debt and currencies.

Emerging market stocks and currencies rose for the first time in a month last week as a better-than-expected US payrolls report gave the Fed more reason to hold interest rates steady after three straight cuts.

