Big screen, big trouble: Chain slams studio's plan to shorten cinema time

Cineworld Group, the second-largest cinema chain in the world, has slammed a landmark pact between its larger competitor AMC Entertainment and Universal Pictures that shortens the time theatres can exclusively show new movies.

The agreement, which gives Universal the right to make its movies available online a mere 17 days after they debut in AMC theatres, is "the wrong move at the wrong time," Cineworld said yesterday. The London-based chain said it won't show movies that go to home video that quickly.

The industry is already under pressure from the increasing popularity of streaming and a pandemic that has slashed box-office sales figures.

Irish Independent