Big names halted on New York Stock Exchange following flash crash

Technical issue’ may have been the cause of sudden price swings

Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Photo: Michael M Santiago/Getty Images Expand

Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Photo: Michael M Santiago/Getty Images

Matt Turner and Katherine Doherty

The New York Stock Exchange is probing a reported "technical issue" that caused wild stock-price swings at the market open on Tuesday as dozens of large-cap stocks suddenly plunged or spiked.

"The exchange continues to investigate issues with today's opening auction," NYSE said on its website. "In a subset of symbols, opening auctions did not occur. The exchange is working to clarify the list of symbols. Impacted member firms may consider filing for Clearly Erroneous or Rule 18 Claims."

