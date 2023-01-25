Big names halted on New York Stock Exchange following flash crash

The New York Stock Exchange is probing a reported "technical issue" that caused wild stock-price swings at the market open on Tuesday as dozens of large-cap stocks suddenly plunged or spiked.

"The exchange continues to investigate issues with today's opening auction," NYSE said on its website. "In a subset of symbols, opening auctions did not occur. The exchange is working to clarify the list of symbols. Impacted member firms may consider filing for Clearly Erroneous or Rule 18 Claims."

After closing on Monday at $45.03, Wells Fargo fell as low as $38.10 before bouncing back, while Morgan Stanley plunged to $84.93 after ending at $97.13 on Monday.

The price action bears hallmarks of past episodes in which computer malfunctions led to sudden price distortions.

"It's a little concerning," Oanda senior market analyst Ed Moya said. "These are not your typical meme stock, easily manipulated companies, these are Morgan Stanley, Verizon, AT&T. These are some of the giants."

Transactions occurred in New York Stock Exchange-listed securities and took place on other platforms, including ones overseen by Nasdaq, CBOE Global Markets and private venues reporting to the Finra trade reporting facility.

At least 40 S&P 500 Index stocks were hit with trading halts, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Other impacted shares included the likes of Walmart and McDonald's. These stocks saw drops of at least 12pc before they were halted. Their moves have now rebounded to less than 1pc in either direction.

Episodes in which computer glitches lead to erratic pricing are rare on American exchanges but not unheard of.

Perhaps the most famous was the August 2012 incident in which faulty software employed by one of the biggest market makers, Knight Trading, riddled exchanges with erroneous orders and sent shares swinging around the market.

The event sent Knight spiralling toward insolvency before it was bought out by a coalition of trading firms.