Big deals lead the way for record Irish mergers and acquisitions

Aengus Kelly, chief executive officer of AerCap, which agreed to buy GE Capital Aviation services for $31.2bn in the first quarter. Photograph: Aidan Crawley

Irish mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity reached its highest level in more than four decades in 2021 as bank departures drove deals in the local market and foreign buyers snapped up hundreds of domestic firms, according to data from Refinitiv.

A record total of 690 transactions involving Irish companies were announced last year, a 58pc increase on the 2020 number. Irish deals during 2021 were valued at $104.6bn (€92.1bn) – a six-fold increase over the prior year and the second-highest total since 1980.

The strong performance was driven by major deals in the aircraft leasing and healthcare sectors with both inbound and outbound M&A featuring prominently, according to Ian McFarlane, Ireland country manager at London Stock Exchange Group, which owns Refinitiv.

Two mega-deals accounted for nearly half of the $67.7bn in outbound deals recorded in 2021 – another record.

Irish aircraft-leasing firm AerCap Holdings agreed to buy GE Capital Aviation services for $31.2bn in the first quarter and Dublin-based Icon Plc bid $11.9bn for PRA Health Sciences.

Read More

Outbound deal volume, with Irish buyers acquiring foreign assets, hit an all-time record of 230 transactions.

Deals involving an Irish target made up two-thirds of all M&A transactions last year, but only one-third of the overall value due to the absence of supersized purchases.

The exits of Ulster Bank and KBC Bank Ireland drove up the value figures for domestic deals as the two banks broke up and sold off their performing assets to domestic rivals. AIB’s acquisition of Ulster’s corporate book was not listed in Refinitiv’s data, however.

Permanent TSB’s offer to buy Ulster Bank’s mortgage and small business portfolios was cited by Refinitiv as a major component of the $12.3bn total for domestic deals.

Inbound M&A, where a foreign buyer acquires an Irish target company, tripled in value from 2020 to 2021 to $18.1bn.

Goldman Sachs was the leading financial advisor for deals involving Irish companies. American firms led the rest of the world by a large margin as both targets and acquirers in Irish M&A.

Other notable deals listed by Refinitiv included UDG Healthcare’s take-private by private-equity vehicle Nenelite, Flutter’s bid for Italy’s Sisal Group and E+I Engineering’s sale to Vertiv.