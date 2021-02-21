Biden's spending plans stoke worries over an inflationary surge

Since the beginning of 2021 fears have grown that inflation, which has remained muted since the global financial crisis in 2008, is finally on its way back. US 10-year break-even inflation expectations, derived from Treasury yields, have now risen to 2.3pc - their highest level since 2014 - signalling bond investors are increasingly worried about price pressures.

Over the past decade there have been many accusations that Central Bank policies such as quantitative easing would lead to rampant inflation, often argued in slightly hysterical terms, and describing printing money as 'debasing' the currency. Suffice to say, these warnings have failed to come to fruition, with CPI inflation remaining at muted levels across the OECD over the past decade

However, concerns are growing the Covid-19 pandemic has given a free hand to many governments to run enormous fiscal deficits, facilitated by central banks. While loose government spending may have been the correct response during the pandemic, it may be difficult to wean politicians off zero interest rates and to rein spending back in as vaccines are rolled out and life returns to normal.

Writing in the Washington Post, former US undersecretary at the Treasury Larry Summers argued Joe Biden's $1.9trn (€1.6trn) stimulus plans could trigger "inflationary pressures of a kind we have not seen in a generation, with consequences for the value of the dollar and financial stability", attracting the ire of the White House and a rebuke from the US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen who argued the risk of doing too little outweighed the risk of doing too much and that the Federal Reserve had the tools to deal with inflation if it emerges.

However, Summers is not alone. Former IMF chief economist Olivier Blanchard lent further respectability to inflation concerns when he said he agrees with Summers and that the "$1.9trn programme could overheat the economy so badly as to be counterproductive."

Last week, President Biden argued the US economy would come "roaring back" if his plan is passed. It is worth bearing in mind the enormous quantum of US fiscal stimulus being considered. The $1.9trn stimulus is equivalent to 9pc of GDP and comes hot on the heels of €900bn agreed late in 2020, worth another 5pc of GDP. The Congressional Budget Office's latest forecast was for the US Federal deficit to equal €2.3trn in 2021, or 10pc of GDP, even before counting the costs of Biden's new proposals.

Is there any need for this largesse? It could well be argued the US economy will bounce back on its own steam as restrictions are lifted. The president promised last week that 600 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine will have been delivered by July, accessible to all Americans.

Biden's plan incorporates $1,400 cheques to US households only tapered down for those earning above $75,000, extra unemployment benefits and an increase in the minimum wage to $15 per hour. Earlier this month House Democrats rejected proposals to cut off payments for those earning over $100,000. This broad-brush approach hardly seems necessary, eschewing targeting spending at households who have lost their jobs.

Furthermore, the US household savings rate more than doubled to 16pc in 2020, showing many households are now in a far better financial position to fund spending as the shops re-open. So there is probably limited need to stimulate consumer spending.

For now the Federal Reserve is staying out of the fray, the minutes of their January meeting, published last week, indicated the Federal Open Markets Committee (FOMC) still sees the risks to inflation tilted to the downside. They focused on a likely slow recovery in the labour market and signalled that the Fed will maintain the $120bn monthly pace of asset purchases under its quantitative easing programme for some time.

However, in recent weeks the travails of GameStop and the surge in Bitcoin have added to angst that there may be undue froth in financial markets, with the Federal Reserve conceding valuations are elevated although this may reflect surging trading by retail investors through electronic platforms rather than low interest rates per se. It may still be the case that Biden's stimulus plan will be watered down, facing resistance from some Democratic senators such as Joe Manchin, baulking at the high price tag.

Sunak's difficult budget

The arguments in the United States could well be a precursor of tensions on this side of the Atlantic. Rishi Sunak is facing a difficult task in his March budget - aiming to plan a path back to sustainable public finances but with back bench Conservative MPs appearing to be against tax rises of any kind. Boris Johnson, unlikely to be swayed by cool-headed analysis, is still focused on the 'levelling-up' agenda of directing lavish public capital expenditure to shore up 'red-wall' seats won during the general election.

For now, the ECB under Christine Lagarde will likely remain committed to keeping funding costs low to maintain an accommodative monetary policy stance.

However, in time as the euro area economy recovers, more hawkish voices will return - arguing the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme will have to end and that the ECB cannot be seen to facilitate unsustainable fiscal policies.

Counting the cost of regulation of Irish mortgage lending

This week a report from Banking Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI) illustrated why Irish mortgage rates are high compared to Europe.

The study of 600,000 mortgages worth €83bn across the five retail banks found Irish banks are required to hold about three times more capital for the perceived risk of their mortgage loans compared with Europe.

As if to underscore the point, NatWest's decision to run down Ulster Bank in the Republic of Ireland highlighted mortgage lending isn't as profitable as it is often perceived to be. Too often Irish mortgage rates are simply compared against deposit rates close to zero, without considering the stricter capital requirements, or technically speaking, the risk-weight on mortgage loans.

Clearly, regulators want to insure there is no repeat of the Celtic Tiger era. Also, Ireland's economic performance has been more volatile than its European peers over several decades.

However, the typical investment disclaimer is that past performance is no guarantee of future results. The BPFI report argued that insufficient credit is being given to safer mortgage lending standards over the past 10 years, governed by the Central Bank's strict mortgage lending rules.

For example, the median loan-to-income ratio amongst Irish first-time-buyers is just over three times income now but was close to 4.5 times during the Celtic Tiger era. It is currently 3.5 times in the UK.

Austrian and Belgium borrowers can borrow up to six times their income, but Irish banks are required to hold more than double the level of capital on similar loans, judged by their loan-to-value.

There is also the thornier issue of how Ireland's mortgages arrears have resolved in the past - predominately by Irish banks selling off non-performing loans at substantial discounts. Even so, the latest Central Bank data shows in 2020 there were still 5,000 mortgage accounts in arrears over 10 years and a further 11,500 in arrears by between 5 to 10 years. The BPFI highlighted that Ireland has one of the worst outcomes in the recovery of security of mortgages under judicial process, around 11pc compared with 46pc in Europe - which has accentuated losses.

What can we expect going forward? The BPFI report concluded gloomily that capital requirements on Irish mortgage lending will only fall gradually, necessitating higher rates, despite new lending being at substantially lower loan-to-income ratios than in the past.

Still if there is one silver lining of the pandemic, it is that Irish banks may be able to show that mortgage lending is now more resilient to unforeseen shocks, bolstering their case to ease capital requirements gradually.

Conall MacCoille is Chief Economist at Davy