Biden’s foreign tax plan a warning that change is coming for Ireland

Samantha McCaughren

US President Joe Biden is coming for some of Ireland&rsquo;s tax take. Photo: Evan Vucci/AP Expand

US President Joe Biden is coming for some of Ireland&rsquo;s tax take. Photo: Evan Vucci/AP

Almost any time an executive from a large multinational with sizeable operations in Ireland is interviewed in the media, they are asked the same question – how important is 12.5pc corporate tax rate for locating and expanding in Ireland? 

Without fail, they downplay the appeal of the tax rate and point to a host of other reasons why Ireland is the right fit for them. The responses may be comforting, but they have not to date been tested.

However, these claims are set to be put to the test sooner rather later. Indeed, we may also see just how solid Ireland’s relationships with multinationals really are.

