Biden tax plan to clip wings of US funds buying in Ireland

President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress, with Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on the dais behind him, in Washington, U.S., April 28, 2021. Melina Mara/Pool via REUTERS

Proposed new US capital gains taxes and the closing of a loophole used by private equity is likely to reduce acquisitions in the Irish market by American funds and level the playing field for corporate and domestic buyers.

US President Joe Biden wants to start taxing investors and fund managers more like ordinary working Americans to fund his ambitious $1.8trn social spending programme, the American Families Plan.

Taxes on investment gains are slated to rise from a preferential 20pc to up to 39.6pc – in line with a new proposed top income tax rate for the richest Americans.

More significantly for the investment market, Mr Biden has pledged to eliminate the so-called “carried interest loophole”. This quirk in the US tax code currently allows private equity and hedge fund managers to treat their personal compensation more like corporate profit and essentially cut their taxes in half.

For Ireland, where private equity and hedge funds have been increasingly active in Ireland in the decade or so since the financial crisis, especially in the property market where big funds such as like Lone Star, Apollo and Colony are buyers and backers, the changes could herald a shift back towards corporate or non-US funds that won’t be disrupted by Mr Biden’s reforms.

“Previously private equity had an advantage that people could get remuneration through a mechanism that was very advantageous for tax,” said Grit Young, EY Ireland partner for valuations, strategy and transactions. “Now it will be difficult to attract M&A people to firms unless you can pay them more.”

That means either lower returns for investors – who will already be paying higher capital gains taxes – or paying less to acquire portfolio companies to maintain the same returns, which means being a less competitive bidder.

It all has to do with how private equity and hedge fund managers get paid. Under the 2 and 20 model, managers take a percentage management fee from investors and portfolio companies they own which is taxed at normal income tax rates. But they also take a 20pc cut of the profit on their deals they execute, which is treated as a capital gain and taxed at just 20pc.

Some private equity houses have scrapped fees altogether to sweeten the pot for investors (and themselves), meaning they are more exposed to the proposed Biden changes.

Without this incentive structure, US private equity and hedge funds are less likely to pay high multiples for assets – like property portfolios or businesses.

All else being equal, this would make the private buyer less attractive. If the market is competitive enough this may come at the expense of doing some deals.

Lobbyists in the US have already come out against the new tax, a sign that it will have an impact.

“Private capital is supporting millions of jobs, strengthening pensions and delivering innovation,” a spokesperson for the American Investment Council told Bloomberg. “The administration and elected leaders need to ensure policies continue to support and encourage private capital.”

But there is another loophole: listed private equity companies such as Blackstone and Carlyle, which has a partnership with Cardinal Capital in Ireland, don’t have the same charging structure.

“Listing might well be an option PE funds explore,” said EY’s Ms Young.