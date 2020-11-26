| 2.9°C Dublin

Biden may go harder after tax than Trump ever did

David Chance

Biden official Setser has our corporation tax regime in his sights

In waiting: President-elect Joe Biden will be looking to bring pharma jobs back to the US. Photo: Mark Makela/Getty Images Expand

The appointment to Joe Biden’s trade team of a harsh critic of US multinationals’ use of Ireland as a tax shelter could signal the end of the State’s corporation tax cash cow.

While President-elect Biden is proud of his Irish roots, he also faces a $3.1trn (€2.6trn) budget deficit thanks to the pandemic.

With the transition formally getting under way this week, the president-in-waiting wants to bring jobs back to America and the appointment of Brad Setser to his 15-strong review team for the Office of the US Trade Representative is a clear indication Ireland is in the sights of the incoming administration and of a potentially bruising battle over tax.

