Biden may go harder after tax than Trump ever did

The appointment to Joe Biden’s trade team of a harsh critic of US multinationals’ use of Ireland as a tax shelter could signal the end of the State’s corporation tax cash cow.

While President-elect Biden is proud of his Irish roots, he also faces a $3.1trn (€2.6trn) budget deficit thanks to the pandemic.

With the transition formally getting under way this week, the president-in-waiting wants to bring jobs back to America and the appointment of Brad Setser to his 15-strong review team for the Office of the US Trade Representative is a clear indication Ireland is in the sights of the incoming administration and of a potentially bruising battle over tax.

Mr Setser, who served in the Obama administration’s National Economics Council and at the US Treasury, has made detailed studies of tax-driven offshoring by pharmaceuticals companies.

In a piece earlier this year titled The Irish shock to US manufacturing, Mr Setser wondered aloud whether President Trump’s 2017 tax legislation should be renamed the ‘Tax Cuts and (Irish) Jobs Act’ for its role in encouraging offshoring from the US pharma industry to here.

He argues that Trump’s jobs act and changes to the way in which intangibles income such as royalties are assessed by the US have accelerated a long-standing trend of offshoring by big pharma that has robbed the US of tax revenues and jobs while fattening up Ireland’s corporate tax take.

Shifting profits is largely a function of the US tax code.

The issue with pharmaceuticals, which have powered Irish exports even during the pandemic, is that unlike other sectors of the economy such as textiles where the US could no longer compete with low-wage countries, this is not a labour intensive but a capital intensive industry.

US pharmaceuticals output is now a fifth lower than it was at its peak in 2006, and by 2019, imports had more than doubled since that time to $151bn – with Ireland and Switzerland as the two largest suppliers.

Recent research from the Central Bank of Ireland mirrors Mr Setser’s assertion for tax incentives to move to produce the most valuable pharmaceutical products offshore along with their intellectual property.

The Central Bank showed that during the first nine months of 2019, exports from just one product category – antisera and other blood fractions – were responsible for 40pc of the growth in the chemicals and related products sector.

While it is not possible to draw a direct link to products, this group of exports is linked to cutting-edge immunology drugs, or their components, which have long patents such as Merck's Keytruda, which was the sixth biggest-selling drug in the world in 2018.

Mr Setser’s answer is to stop trade agreements with countries that act as a centre for tax avoidance.

"That though, would mean no trade agreements with the EU until the EU convinces Ireland to make some significant changes to its tax code,” he said.

This can hardly have come as a shock to Taoiseach Micheál Martin or Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe as Mr Donohoe was asked about Mr Setser's research in a Dáil debate in 2019.

Corporate taxes here have surged here helping to staunch rising debts, but have plunged by $18bn in the US.

A reckoning is now coming.