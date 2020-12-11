Betting against shares hurt in 2020 but some names fell

Short sellers won some high-profile victories this year with the collapse of payments firm Wirecard AG and hospital operator NMC Health.

Otherwise, 2020 is shaping up to be the worst year on record for some investors seeking to profit from share price declines.

A monthly index of short-selling hedge funds is down 32pc this year through October, according to data provider Hedge Fund Research. The performance is unlikely to have improved in November, given that European stocks posted their biggest-ever gain last month while the S&P 500 Index set a record.

The short funds index had its biggest monthly gain ever in March when global markets plunged because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to HFR's data going back to 2005. Still, returns were quickly wiped out when stock prices came surging back.

Regulators in some countries banned short sales, governments stepped in with economic rescue packages and central banks flooded the markets with liquidity. The rally accelerated last month after drugmakers reported success in developing coronavirus vaccines.

"The money flows into the market means fundamental shorts have been very challenging," said Mark Hiley, founding partner of The Analyst Research, which produces both long and short investment recommendations and has published notes on companies including Wirecard.

This year has been particularly difficult for those who are bearish on Tesla, a favourite of individual investors.

The stock, the subject of a years-long battle between skeptics and believers in Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk's vision, has soared more than 600pc in 2020. The car company's market value is hovering around $600bn (€494bn), and it will crown the year by being added to the S&P 500 on December 21.

"It's been painful, clearly," veteran short seller Jim Chanos, who has been betting against Tesla for five years, said in a Bloomberg Front Row interview. Shorts borrow shares and sell them, hoping to buy them back at a lower price to return to the lender, pocketing the difference.

The biggest short bet in the biotech sector, US vaccine developer Moderna, also punished bears – the shares are up more than 700pc in 2020, with the company on the verge of winning regulatory approval for an inoculation against the novel coronavirus.

There was plenty of money to be made by betting against the companies that were hardest hit by the pandemic such as cinemas and airlines.

And so-called activist shorts like Block, who noisily target companies that they allege to have dodgy business or accounting practices, won big on Wirecard and NMC. Wirecard in June filed an application for insolvency proceedings after revealing €1.9bn of cash was missing. Middle East hospital operator NMC collapsed after uncovering $2.7bn of hidden debt in March and saying fraud apparently occurred.

