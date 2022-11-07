Belgium publicly backs Paschal Donohoe’s second term as Eurogroup chief

Euro finance ministers have hailed Paschal Donohoe’s leadership of the 19-member Eurogroup as they begin talks on his bid for a second term.

Belgian finance minister Vincent van Peteghem said he “fully” supports a second two-and-a-half year term for Mr Donohoe, pleading for “stability” and “continuity” as the eurozone economy heads into a recession.

He said Mr Donohoe had been “the right man [in] the right place” since taking up the role in July 2020.

“I’m also sure that in the coming two-and-a-half years, he will also be a good president of the Eurogroup.

"I think that it’s important that in very uncertain times, as we have today, that we have some stability, that we also have continuity in this position, and therefore I fully support also his candidacy for the position of president of the Eurogroup for a second term.”

The head of the Eurogroup has traditionally been a minister for finance, a post Mr Donohoe is due to relinquish to Fianna Fáil’s Michael McGrath next month.

His current term expires on January 13, with a vote on a new leader scheduled to take place in December.

Mr Donohoe said on Monday that he had “got a positive response to staying on” from his fellow ministers.

However, he will have to convince his colleagues that Ireland deserves two seats at the table. He said he would be “explaining” to ministers today how the Irish tag team idea would work.

Dutch finance minister Sigrid Kaag on Monday hinted that she would back her Irish counterpart, citing “the value of continuity in times of great economic uncertainty”.

“We appreciate the role that Paschal Donohoe has performed so far immensely, and I think it’s also important we consider the value of continuity in times of great economic uncertainty [and] potential crisis,” she told reporters in Brussels on Monday.

“Hence, his experience, the way he delivers on his role, we value immensely, but I’m not going to fast-forward on possible other discussions.”

Spanish economy minister Nadia Calviño – who was one of Mr Donohoe’s rivals for the position in 2020 – said Mr Donohoe had done a “good job” so far but refused to “speculate” on events.

There is some precedent for a country having two seats at the Eurogroup table: Luxembourg’s ex-prime minister, Jean-Claude Juncker, chaired Eurogroup meetings, while his finance minister also attended to represent the country.

Former Dutch finance minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem was allowed to finish the last three months of his second term as Eurogroup president despite losing his ministerial post after the 2017 elections.

Finnish finance minister Annika Saarikko said on Monday that she would be “open” to discussing a second term for Mr Donohoe.

“I have been very satisfied with Paschal’s work as president of the Eurogroup,” she said ahead of the meeting on Monday.

“He has been very cooperative and a good leader of the group and if some discussion is needed [when it] comes to the second term and the situation in Ireland, of course I am open for that discussion. But yes, I have been very satisfied working with him.”

Mr Donohoe threw his hat into the ring officially last week.

The Tánaiste, Leo Varadkar, said the move was “good news for Ireland and Europe” and that “now is the time to keep a steady captain at the helm”.