Beijing steps in to line up buyers for Evergrande assets

China is prodding government-owned firms and state-backed property developers such as China Vanke to buy some of embattled China Evergrande Group’s assets, according to informed sources.

Evergrande, saddled with $305bn (€260bn) in liabilities, is teetering on the brink of collapse.

But the central government is unlikely to intervene directly to resolve Evergrande’s crisis in the form of a bailout, according to six people, including four in government and regulatory bodies.

Authorities are hoping, however, that asset purchases will ward off or at least mitigate any social unrest that could occur if Evergrande were to suffer a messy collapse, they said, declining to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter.

A handful of government-owned enterprises have already done due diligence on assets in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou, said one person.

In one emblematic example, Guangzhou City Construction Investment Group is close to acquiring Evergrande’s Guangzhou FC football stadium and surrounding residential projects, according to the person, who has direct knowledge of the matter.

Set to cost around 12 billion yuan (€1.65bn), the stadium has been designed to seat more than 100,000 people, making it the world’s biggest venue built for football by capacity.

Potential buyers of Evergrande’s core assets in Guangzhou have been “arranged” with “both political and commercial considerations” in mind, the person said, adding that authorities don’t want to see just a few companies bidding for the same assets.

Evergrande and Guangzhou City Construction Investment Group did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The state assets regulator, the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC), also did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Vanke and China Jinmao Holdings are among government-backed property developers that have been asked to purchase assets from Evergrande, sources said.

China Resources Land has also been asked, one source said.

Evergrande missed paying $83.5m in interest to offshore bondholders last week and has a $47.5m coupon payment due Wednesday.

While expectations are high that it will undergo one of the biggest-ever restructurings in China, government bodies have been largely silent on the potential for a bailout or how they might deal with a collapse.

Beijing has, however, worked to curb any ricochet effect on the financial system from Evergrande’s troubles, with the central bank pledging to protect consumers exposed to the housing market and injecting more cash into the banking system.

One of the first signs of an official inquiry into the real estate giant came when the Shenzhen government’s financial regulator said an investigation had been opened into an Evergrande wealth management unit.

One person with direct knowledge of local government involvement said local governments have been asked to mediate with government-backed groups and companies so they can participate in Evergrande’s reorganisation and asset sales.