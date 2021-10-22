Beijing regulator insists Evergrande woes won’t affect sector

The Chinese banking regulator dismissed concerns that the crisis enveloping China Evergrande Group will have any major impact on the credit profile of the property sector as a whole, as shares of the embattled developer nosedived on Thursday.

Evergrande is an “individual” case, Liu Zhongrui, an official at the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, said at a briefing in Beijing.

That came after Chinese developers led stock gains in Shanghai and Hong Kong after regulators said their funding needs are being met, soothing concerns over tight policies that have made industry giants suffer.

Evergrande shares earlier plunged as much as 14% after the company said it ended discussions to sell a stake in its property-management arm.

REDD reported that the cash-strapped firm secured an extension of more than three months on a $260m (€220m) bond issued by Jumbo Fortune and guaranteed by the developer.

Hopson Development said Evergrande requested substantial changes to an agreement on the sale of a stake in its property-management arm after it was signed, including terms of payment, according to a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

Read More

The statement said there was “no substance whatsoever” in Evergrande’s reason for terminating agreement, which it announced on Wednesday.

China’s banking regulator vowed to keep its curbs on the nation’s property market, dismissing concerns that the crisis enveloping Evergrande will have any major impact on the credit profile of the sector as a whole.

The property controls have achieved good results and the government will refrain from using the real estate sector as a short-term economic stimulus measure, Mr Liu said.

Evergrande is an “individual” case and will not hurt the overall credibility of Chinese firms, which is backed by the country’s economic stability, he said.

China’s property sector is undergoing its biggest credit-market shakeout in years as policymakers try to clamp down on over-indebted developers without infecting their healthier rivals.

Companies with the worst balance sheets are getting crushed by a spike in borrowing costs, a phenomenon that is intensifying this month as bills come due.

At least three Chinese developers have defaulted in October, one may struggle to pay interest due on Friday and another failed to get a three-month extension for a note maturing Monday.

Evergrande secured agreement earlier this week for the extension of more than three months on the $260m bond.

The agreement was reached after Evergrande agreed to provide extra collateral and the developer will seek the Guangdong government’s opinion before making the delayed dollar coupon payments, an REDD report said without identifying the source of the information.