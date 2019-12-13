Be ready for 10pc market dip as 'buying opportunity'

INVESTORS should prepare for a potential sudden 10pc drop in stock prices next year - and have cash ready to take advantage if it does, Aberdeen Standard Investments says.

"In any year, you've got to expect a 10pc correction. This is an unusual year not to have one so far. Last year, we had two. So, absolutely, during the course of 2020, it's very likely there'll be a 10pc correction," said Andrew Milligan, head of global strategy at Aberdeen Standard Investments.

Mr Milligan said investors should consider: "How do I protect the portfolio, or have I got some cash to put into the market at that point?"

He said a 10pc decrease would be "a buying opportunity, rather than the start of a bear market".

