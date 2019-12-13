Be ready for 10pc market dip as 'buying opportunity'
INVESTORS should prepare for a potential sudden 10pc drop in stock prices next year - and have cash ready to take advantage if it does, Aberdeen Standard Investments says.
"In any year, you've got to expect a 10pc correction. This is an unusual year not to have one so far. Last year, we had two. So, absolutely, during the course of 2020, it's very likely there'll be a 10pc correction," said Andrew Milligan, head of global strategy at Aberdeen Standard Investments.
Mr Milligan said investors should consider: "How do I protect the portfolio, or have I got some cash to put into the market at that point?"
He said a 10pc decrease would be "a buying opportunity, rather than the start of a bear market".
Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.
While US equities "look a little expensive", with price-to-earnings ratios approaching 19 times, he said: "It's not 25. It's not getting into bubble territory. For many markets, valuations are justified in a world of moderate growth and cashflow coming through."
He and other senior Aberdeen Standard analysts spoke to reporters on the fringe of an investor event yesterday at the Dublin Convention Centre.
They said a potential deepening US-China trade war represented the biggest risk in what looked like a volatile but still modestly profitable 2020.
"Nobody has perfect visibility of president Trump's intentions ... but from his perspective as a trade hawk, tariffs do work," said senior political economist Stephanie Kelly.
"A US-China trade war, with negotiations falling apart - that's marginally more likely than a no-deal Brexit," said Ms Kelly.
"We shouldn't assume that the easy thing for Trump to do is not continue with this trade war. In some ways, politically, the easy thing to do is to go forward with the trade war."
Irish Independent