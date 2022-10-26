Barclays traders beat estimates while uncertainty freezes deals

Barclays Plc's traders beat estimates in the third quarter, offsetting steep declines for its investment bankers as growing economic headwinds keep deals on the sidelines.

Trading revenue rose 45pc to £2.26bn, more than the estimate of £1.76bn. This excludes some hedging losses tied to its mistakenly issued securities earlier this year.

Investment banking fees fell 45pc to £533m, missing estimates.

While the British bank's domestic unit was boosted this quarter by rising interest rates that sent income up 17pc, the group also increased charges against potential loan losses by £381m due to the "deteriorating macroeconomic forecast."

"We are ready to provide support for customers and clients facing an uncertain economic environment and higher cost pressures," Chief Executive Officer C.S. Venkatakrishnan said in the statement.

Trading revenue from fixed income, currencies and commodities rose 93pc to £1.5bn, beating the estimate of £1.04bn. Equities trading revenue fell 6pc to about £700m, excluding the rescission costs. The changes were flattered by a plunging pound, on a US dollar basis FICC was up 63pc and equities fell 21pc.

The results echo Wall Street's top firms, which were lifted by consumer banking as higher interest rates helping drive up net interest income. That windfall -- revenue collected from loan payments minus what depositors are paid -- has proved particularly helpful at a time when investment bankers have been idled by skittish markets.

The third-quarter results effectively mark Venkatakrishnan's first year in charge after replacing Jes Staley, who abruptly stepped down last November amid an FCA investigation into his ties to financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.