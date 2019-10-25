Barclays posts higher profits despite €1.6bn hit

Barclays has posted higher profits in the third quarter despite taking a £1.4bn (€1.6bn) hit for payment protection insurance (PPI) claims.

Barclays has posted higher profits in the third quarter despite taking a £1.4bn (€1.6bn) hit for payment protection insurance (PPI) claims.

The bank increased adjusted pre-tax profit by 16pc to £1.8bn (€2bn) for the three months to September.

However, once litigation and conduct costs are also included in the figure, the pre-tax profit for the period is £246m (€285m), down from £1.46bn (€1.7bn) over the same period last year.

James Staley, group chief executive officer of Barclays, said: "These represent another set of consistent and resilient results, and they show the benefits of our diversified model - one which allows us to weather today's macro headwinds, and grow our businesses and profitability over time.

"As we continue to invest in our digital capabilities across the bank, management's focus on cost control remains a priority.

"These results show we remain on track to achieve our target of a group return of greater than 9pc for 2019."

PA Media