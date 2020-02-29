Barclays 3 cleared of fraud over Qatar fees

The jury deliberated for little more than a full day after the five-month trial and eight years of investigations (stock photo)

Three former Barclays executives have been cleared of fraud charges by a London jury, ending a saga stemming from the bank's fight to avoid nationalisation during the financial crisis a decade ago.

Roger Jenkins, Tom Kalaris and Richard Boath were cleared of charges that they fraudulently hid £322m (€373m) paid to Qatar to secure a £4bn investment in the bank. Appellate courts had already thrown out similar charges against former Barclays CEO John Varley.

The jury deliberated for little more than a full day after the five-month trial and eight years of investigations. The men, all in their 60s, shook hands and Boath waved at the jury, saying "thank you" as they left the court.

The outcome largely ends a scandal that has hung over the bank for more than a decade. Barclays still faces a £1.6bn civil suit, an employment case filed by one of the defendants and scrutiny from the financial regulator in connection with the saga.

The charges related to Barclays' desperate attempts to avoid nationalisation in 2008. Faced with narrowing capital reserves, executives turned to the gas-rich Gulf nation of Qatar, among others, for investment.

The bank avoided a UK government bailout, but the deal has been a headache ever since. Qatar had demanded fees as a form of discount for its investment and agreed to be paid via advisory agreements.

Prosecutors at the UK Serious Fraud Office claimed executives concealed the payments from other investors because Qatar was getting a better deal.

Bloomberg

