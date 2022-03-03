| 8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Bankruptcy filing details $4m break-down of legal bill for Nordic Aviation Capital

Costs include lawyer fees of up to $1,800 per hour

Stock image Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

Stock image

John Mulligan Twitter Email

Late-night takeaways, taxi fares and $1,800-an-hour lawyers are racking up millions of dollars in fees for Limerick-based lessor Nordic Aviation Capital as it navigates its way through bankruptcy in the United States.

The lessor is also in the process of selling eight jets to American Airlines, according to court filings.

Most Watched

Privacy