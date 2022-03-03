Bankruptcy filing details $4m break-down of legal bill for Nordic Aviation Capital

Late-night takeaways, taxi fares and $1,800-an-hour lawyers are racking up millions of dollars in fees for Limerick-based lessor Nordic Aviation Capital as it navigates its way through bankruptcy in the United States.

The lessor is also in the process of selling eight jets to American Airlines, according to court filings.

The sale of the four ageing Embraer and four newer CRJ jets will result in a $68m (€62m) cash boost for the lessor .

Nordic Aviation Capital (NAC) is being taken over by its lenders after being hit by the impact of the Covid pandemic on the world’s airline industry.

NAC is the world’s largest lessor of regional aircraft, with a 500-strong fleet.

NAC commenced its bankruptcy proceedings in the United States on December 19 after reaching a consensual agreement with lenders that hold more than 73pc of the lessors’ $6.3bn in debt.

Legal and other firms working on the Chapter 11 process on behalf of NAC must submit claims for work undertaken to the bankruptcy court in Virginia.

US international law firm Kirkland & Ellis – the biggest legal company in the world by revenue – has submitted a claim for just over $4m, representing 80pc of the $5m in fees it says were racked up with the firm between December 17 and January 31.

The detailed submission to the court shows that Kirkland & Ellis charges $765 an hour for associates that are newly-admitted to the firm and working on the NAC restructuring.

Associates admitted a few years ago bill up to $1,125 an hour.

Partners at the law firm are billing up to $1,845 an hour.

Kirkland & Ellis is NAC’s restructuring counsel, while Clifford Chance and Irish firm William Fry are serving as legal counsel. Ernst & Young is its restructuring adviser, while Rothschild is acting as investment banker.

Kirkand & Ellis has billed for everything from photocopying – extra for colour copies – to takeaways, in-flight wi-fi, taxi fares and telephone calls.

They include amounts as little as 32c for scanning images, $20 for food from online delivery platform GrubHub and $10.99 for a taxi home for someone who worked late.

Rothschild has just submitted a $1.5m claim to the bankruptcy court for work undertaken between December 17 and the end of January.

The four Embraer jets being sold by NAC were on lease to Aeromexico until July 2020. The CRJ jets had been leased to Dublin-based CityJet.

The Embraers are being sold for $4m each and the CRJs for $13m each.