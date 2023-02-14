| 9.4°C Dublin

Close

Bankman-Fried's prosecutors raise new concerns over internet use

Sam Bankman-Fried, former CEO of major crypto exchange FTX. Photo: Erika P Rodriguez/Chicago Tribune/ via Getty Images Expand

Close

Sam Bankman-Fried, former CEO of major crypto exchange FTX. Photo: Erika P Rodriguez/Chicago Tribune/ via Getty Images

Sam Bankman-Fried, former CEO of major crypto exchange FTX. Photo: Erika P Rodriguez/Chicago Tribune/ via Getty Images

Sam Bankman-Fried, former CEO of major crypto exchange FTX. Photo: Erika P Rodriguez/Chicago Tribune/ via Getty Images

Peter Blumberg

US prosecutors said their discovery that Sam Bankman-Fried used a virtual private network to access the internet on two recent occasions raises concerns that the FTX co-founder could be hiding his online activities.

The Manhattan judge handling Bankman-Fried's criminal fraud case last week expressed his own concerns that even if the defendant is barred from using encrypted messaging apps like Signal, he could still use old-fashioned secret code to contact witnesses in the case, similar to letters penned by Mary, Queen of Scots, more than 400 years ago.

Most Watched

Privacy