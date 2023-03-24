independent

Bank sold jewels worth $10m after missed deposit box payments

JPMorgan declined to comment on the decision. Photo: Andrew Burton/Getty Images Expand

JPMorgan declined to comment on the decision. Photo: Andrew Burton/Getty Images

Chris Dolmetsch

JPMorgan Chase is facing a suit by a couple who claim the bank sold $10m (€9.2m) in jewellery and other valuables that they stored in safe deposit boxes.

Jorge and Stella Araneta said that JPMorgan sent the bills for the boxes to a wrong address, causing them to fall behind in their account.

