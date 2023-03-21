Bank shares recover as markets digest Credit Suisse rescue action

Irish bank shares staged a comeback on Monday after European authorities issued assurances about the strength of the financial system following the forced sale of Credit Suisse to UBS.

AIB rose 6pc after falling sharply at the open, while Bank of Ireland was up nearly 3.5pc, as investors appeared to take comfort in the swift resolution of the growing crisis in Zurich.

Both stocks, along with smaller competitor Permanent TSB, have swung wildly – losing more than gaining – in the week-and-a-half since Silicon Valley Bank suffered a run on deposits. But yesterday a measure of calm seemed to have returned despite the failure of a globally systemic bank.

“The fact that it has done so [failed] without – so far – precipitating much more than a temporary wobble in financial markets is, arguably, remarkable, and will come as a relief to all concerned,” said Jonas Goltermann, deputy chief economist with research firm Capital Economics.

“If (and it’s a big if!) no further problems emerge in the banking sector, this weekend’s events could draw a line under the situation, at least in Europe.”

Public Expenditure Minister and Eurogroup President Paschal Donohoe said regulatory reforms following the global financial crisis had left the banking industry in much stronger condition.

“I believe the regulatory changes that we have made since the global financial crisis have had a significant and positive effect on our banking system,” he said.

“I also look at the amount of capital and liquidity that our banks have at the moment and again I believe that is a very strong level of protection against the kind of risks that have developed.”

European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde told the European Parliament that EU banks had limited exposures to Credit Suisse and that the ECB was “ready to respond as necessary”.

Earlier in the day the European Banking Authority, the ECB and the Single Resolution Board issued a joint statement saying that the European banking sector was “resilient, with robust levels of capital and liquidity”.

Bullish notes from stockbrokers may also have had a role in setting a more positive tone for markets.

Davy increased its price targets and upgraded its earnings forecasts for all three domestic banks on the back of recent strong earnings, and noted there was massive upside in their share prices.

Goodbody’s banking analyst John Cronin said that fears were likely to weigh on markets for some time but that things would settle down soon if there were no more blow-ups.

“The Irish banks... in our coverage universe do not exhibit any of the problems that the likes of SVB or CS faced and we do not expect any change in this respect,” he said. “Perhaps we needed to come through a crisis before the equity markets give full credit for that.”

Even as Europe cheered however, the ailing US bank First Republic saw its shares dive 30pc when US markets opened as depositors fled.