| 9.4°C Dublin

Close

Bank shares recover as markets digest Credit Suisse rescue action

Paschal Donohoe hails changes in Europe since the financial crisis and ECB says it is ready to respond 

A protest against the UBS purchase of Credit Suisse takes place outside Credit Suisse headquarters in Zurich yesterday. Photo: Denis Balibouse/Reuters Expand

Close

A protest against the UBS purchase of Credit Suisse takes place outside Credit Suisse headquarters in Zurich yesterday. Photo: Denis Balibouse/Reuters

A protest against the UBS purchase of Credit Suisse takes place outside Credit Suisse headquarters in Zurich yesterday. Photo: Denis Balibouse/Reuters

A protest against the UBS purchase of Credit Suisse takes place outside Credit Suisse headquarters in Zurich yesterday. Photo: Denis Balibouse/Reuters

Jon Ihle

Irish bank shares staged a comeback on Monday after European authorities issued assurances about the strength of the financial system following the forced sale of Credit Suisse to UBS.

AIB rose 6pc after falling sharply at the open, while Bank of Ireland was up nearly 3.5pc, as investors appeared to take comfort in the swift resolution of the growing crisis in Zurich.

More On Allied Irish Banks

Most Watched

Privacy