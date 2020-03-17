Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey poses for a photograph on the first day of his new role at the central bank in London, England. Photo: Tolga Akmen - WPA Pool/Getty Images

New governor Andrew Bailey promised that the Bank of England (BoE) would deliver further "prompt action" when needed to help the UK's economy weather the hit from the global coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Bailey, who succeeded Mark Carney as governor yesterday, told BBC News that the BoE was "very keen" to ensure that short-term damage to the economy did not permanently damage Britain's longer-term growth prospects.

"That's why you saw prompt action last week, that's why you will see prompt action again when we need to take it, and the public can be assured of that," he said in his first public comments since taking over as governor.

Last week, the BoE launched emergency credit measures to prevent corporate bankruptcies, and cut its key interest rate to 0.25pc from 0.75pc.

Economists say the BoE could trim rates to just above zero and expand its purchases of government bonds and corporate debt.

Reuters

