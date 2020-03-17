| 6.4°C Dublin
New governor Andrew Bailey promised that the Bank of England (BoE) would deliver further "prompt action" when needed to help the UK's economy weather the hit from the global coronavirus pandemic.
Mr Bailey, who succeeded Mark Carney as governor yesterday, told BBC News that the BoE was "very keen" to ensure that short-term damage to the economy did not permanently damage Britain's longer-term growth prospects.
"That's why you saw prompt action last week, that's why you will see prompt action again when we need to take it, and the public can be assured of that," he said in his first public comments since taking over as governor.
Last week, the BoE launched emergency credit measures to prevent corporate bankruptcies, and cut its key interest rate to 0.25pc from 0.75pc.
Economists say the BoE could trim rates to just above zero and expand its purchases of government bonds and corporate debt.
Reuters
Reuters
Irish
Paddy Power owner Flutter Entertainment is assuming that Covid-19 restrictions will remain in place until the end of August, resulting in the cancellation of events such as Euro 2020 and leading to a hit to its earnings of between £90m and £110m (€99m and €121m).
World
Home improvement group Kingfisher, which owns DIY chain B&Q, said on Monday all 221 of its Castorama and Brico Depot stores in France have closed until April 14 in line with government advice on coronavirus. Its 28 stores in Spain are shut until March 29.