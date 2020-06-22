Bank, oil shares weigh on Europe as new virus wave fears grip investors

European shares slipped on Monday as signs of a resurgence in coronavirus cases in Germany and elsewhere unnerved investors who were hoping for a swift economic recovery from the crisis.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.3pc, pulling back from early losses of as much as 1pc.

Oil and gas companies and banks were a drag on the index, falling 1.4pc and 0.9pc, respectively.

Scandal-hit Wirecard shed another 32.2pc as it said a quarter of its assets totalling €1.9bn that auditor EY had been unable to account for likely did not exist.

The World Health Organization reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases on Sunday, while Germany's COVID-19 reproduction rate jumped to 2.88, a rate showing infections are rising above the level needed to contain the disease over the longer term.

"There remains a degree of concern that a rise in infection rates ... could well derail the prospects for a recovery as economies continue to try and re-open," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets.

After a stunning recovery from March lows, the STOXX 600 has struggled to make headway in June as investors weigh the possibility of a swift return to economic growth against new virus cases and the chances of renewed restrictions.

Lufthansa dropped 6.6pc after CEO Carsten Spohr said the company would seek to avoid a grounding and insolvency in a battle with the airline's biggest shareholder over the terms of a €9bn bailout.

Telecom stocks were hit as Deutsche Telekom dropped 4pc in ex-dividend trading.

However, automakers, retailers and miners gained about 0.5pc, limiting losses.

Fiat Chrysler rose 0.7pc after news that the Italian government was close to unveiling the approval of guarantees for a €6.3bin financing of the automaker.

French group Mediawan shot up 41.2pc as it announced the acquisition of Lagardere Studios valued at around €100m as part of a broader expansion laid out by its founders.

