Bank of England says the UK risks recession as inflation to pass 10pc

The Bank of England sent a stark warning that Britain risks a double-whammy of a recession and inflation above 10pc as it raised interest rates on Thursday to their highest since 2009, hiking by quarter of a percentage point to 1pc.

The pound fell by more than a cent against the US dollar to hit its lowest level since mid-2020, below $1.24, as the gloominess of the Bank of England's (BoE) new forecasts for the world's fifth-largest economy caught investors by surprise.

They also trimmed bets on the central bank hiking rates aggressively this year.

Short-dated British government bond yields slid sharply.

The BoE's nine rate-setters voted 6-3 for the rise in Bank Rate from 0.75pc, with Catherine Mann, Jonathan Haskel and Michael Saunders calling for a bigger increase to 1.25pc.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast an 8-1 vote to raise benchmark borrowing costs to 1pc, with one policymaker opposing a hike.

Central banks are scrambling to cope with a surge in inflation that they described as transitory when it began with the post-pandemic reopening of the global economy, before Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent energy prices spiralling.

The BoE said it was also worried about the impact of renewed Covid-19 lockdowns in China which threaten to hit supply chains again and add to inflation pressures.

But policymakers around the world are also trying to avoid sending their economies into a slump.

"It is a very weak projection, a very sharp slowdown," BoE Governor Andrew Bailey told reporters.

"There's a technical definition of a recession it doesn't meet – but put that to one side – it is a very sharp slowdown in activity."

On Wednesday, the US Federal Reserve raised rates by a half-point to a range of 0.75-1.0pc, its biggest increase since 2000.

Chair Jay Powell said more such hikes were on the table.

But Mr Powell said the US economy was performing well, a contrast with Mr Bailey's more downbeat assessment.

The BoE's rate rise was its fourth since December, the fastest pace of policy tightening in 25 years.

The BoE said most policymakers believed "some degree of further tightening in monetary policy may still be appropriate in the coming months".

It dropped the word "modest" to describe the scale of rate hikes ahead.

"The new forecasts, taken together with the increasing division among committee members, suggest the Bank is getting closer to a pause in its tightening cycle," said ING economist James Smith.

British consumer price inflation hit a 30-year high of 7pc in March, more than triple the BoE's 2pc target, and the central bank revised up its forecasts for price growth to show it peaking above 10pc in the last three months of this year.

It had previously predicted a peak of about 8pc in April.

The BoE said British inflation would peak later than in other big advanced economies due to a cap on household energy tariffs.