Bank of England papers over UK crisis, for the time being only

Mayhem in UK government bonds and sterling looks set to continue even after the Bank of England made an extraordinary market intervention yesterday, buying long-dated gilts to bring yields down and avert a crisis in pensions funds.

Prime minister Liz Truss and chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng were nowhere to be seen yesterday but their unfunded tax cut proposals from last Friday’s mini-budget were everywhere present as gilt yields topped 5pc, the highest level in two decades.

Investors were clearly unconvinced that the British public finances and the overall economy would benefit from the new fiscal package.

The BoE’s emergency action may have calmed nerves for a day by pledging “to restore orderly market conditions... on whatever scale is necessary”, but nobody was fully reassured, especially with no sign that Truss or Kwarteng is backing down.

With Truss due to address the Conservative Party conference next week and Kwarteng so far sticking to his plan to cost the mini-budget only in November, there is plenty of opportunity for more market fireworks in the days and weeks to come.

“Traders will dump UK assets first and then wait and see what happens,” said one market participant.

Kwarteng is now coming under pressure to change course as a parade of heavy-hitting critics lined up to bash Growth Plan 2022.

Debt agency Moody’s said the proposals, if implemented, would permanently weaken the UK’s debt affordability by leading to higher borrowing costs and lower growth.

The International Monetary Fund also weighed in to urge the UK government to revaluate as the plan risked stoking further inflation, conflict with tightening monetary policy and lead to greater economic inequality.

Even former Bank of England policy maker David Blanchflower told Bloomberg TV that the Tory government was pursuing “the economics of pandemonium”.

Finally Federal Reserve governor Raphael Bostic raised the prospect of European and global spillovers from chaos in markets for British assets.

An exporter could have gotten about 84p [for a euro] a month ago and is getting about 89p now

For now, there is no immediate exposure to the Irish economy, except for exporters to the UK, who are facing margin erosion as sterling depreciates in value versus the euro.

“An exporter could have gotten about 84p [for a euro] a month ago and is getting about 89p now,” said John Finn, managing director of Treasury Solutions, a risk management firm.

“Every $100,000 in sales is now worth €6,000 less. Margins are 6pc lower too, so if you were at 10pc you’re now at 4pc.”

But while there is little risk of direct contagion from the UK to the eurozone right now, there are “strong parallels” between economic situations in the eurozone and the UK all the same, according to Andrew Kenningham of Capital Economics.

This could lead to the European Central Bank being forced, like the Bank of England in its bid to protect the solvency of pension funds tied to long-term bond yields, to buy government debt again as it raises rates to fight inflation.

“The UK debacle shows that there is limited fiscal room for manoeuvre when the economy is shrinking and monetary policy is being tightened, and that rising borrowing costs can trigger problems in unexpected places,” he wrote in a note to clients.

“The sell-off in the UK underlines that problems could emerge elsewhere. Either way, we think the ECB is likely to resume QE in the not too distant future, notably whilst continuing to raise short-term policy rates.”