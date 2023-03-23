| 7.6°C Dublin

Bank of England hikes again despite global banking woes

Danica Kirka

The Bank of England extended its battle against inflation on Thursday, announcing an 11th consecutive interest rate increase despite concerns about the economic fallout from troubles in the global financial system.

Britain’s central bank boosted its key rate by a quarter-percentage point to 4.25pc, a day after the US Federal Reserve approved a similar move to tame price increases that are crimping household budgets and slowing economic growth.

