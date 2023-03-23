Bank of England hikes again despite global banking woes

The Bank of England extended its battle against inflation on Thursday, announcing an 11th consecutive interest rate increase despite concerns about the economic fallout from troubles in the global financial system.

Britain’s central bank boosted its key rate by a quarter-percentage point to 4.25pc, a day after the US Federal Reserve approved a similar move to tame price increases that are crimping household budgets and slowing economic growth.

The decision followed unexpected news that UK inflation accelerated to 10.4pc in February, driven by the cost of food, clothing and dining out. Before the figures were released on Wednesday, many analysts had expected the Bank of England to keep rates on hold following the collapse of two US banks and the hastily arranged takeover of Swiss banking giant Credit Suisse.

“A banking curve ball has been thrown into the Bank of England’s already tricky juggling act, but for now the eye of policymakers is still firmly trained on catching inflation and bringing it under control,” said Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown, which manages more than £120bn ($147bn) for investors.

Still, Thursday’s move was the smallest rate hike since May 2022, with the Bank of England forecasting a drop in inflation to 2.9pc by the end of the year as energy costs fall and the big price increases recorded last year drop out of calculations.

As it did last month, the central bank indicated that it no longer has a presumption for further rate increases, saying only that it would closely monitor price pressures in the economy.

“If there were to be evidence of more persistent pressures, then further tightening in monetary policy would be required,” the bank said.

Central bankers worldwide are struggling to balance competing economic demands as they try to rein in inflation, which erodes savings and increases costs for consumers and businesses, without unnecessarily damaging economies weakened by the Covid-19 pandemic and Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in the United States and the turbulence it unleashed on the global financial system, policymakers are concerned that banks around the world may curtail lending, further crimping economic growth.

The Bank of England said on Thursday that it had determined that British banks are “resilient”.