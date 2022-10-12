Bank of England gives funds three days to get set for new reality

The pound fell sharply late on Tuesday after Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey urged investors to finish winding up positions they can’t maintain before the central bank withdraws supports at the end of this week.

“My message to the funds involved and all the firms is you’ve got three days left now,” Mr Bailey said at an event in Washington on Tuesday.

“You’ve got to get this done.”

In its latest intervention the BoE extended a series of debt buybacks to include inflation-linked bonds, predominantly owned by pension funds, which witnessed their biggest fall on record on Monday.

In unusually strong language, the UK’s central bank said it was acting to prevent what it called a “fire sale” that threatened Britain’s financial stability.

It was the second major intervention by the BoE since the new administration of Prime Minister Liz Truss set out its ‘mini-budget’ on September 23, the centrepiece of which was a massive but unfunded round of proposed tax cuts.

“The root cause of the problem is that investor confidence in UK PLC has been shaken and the BoE is attempting to mask the symptoms of that given it can do nothing to address the cause,” said Richard McGuire, head of rates strategy at Rabobank.

Kwasi Kwarteng is UK finance minister. Photograph: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg



The UK’s influential Institute for Fiscal Studies estimated finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng will need to find savings of at least £60bn (€68bn) to shore up market confidence, a sum that would likely involve massive public spending cuts.

The IMF said reversing the tax cuts would reassure markets.

Mr Kwarteng has, belatedly, brought forward the date he’ll announce a medium-term fiscal plan to October 31, which gives him a chance to try to convince investors his plans are compatible with fiscal sustainability.

It will be accompanied by economic forecasts prepared by the government’s fiscal watchdog, the Office for Budget Responsibility.

The IMF “fully endorsed” the BoE’s moves to contain lurches on the bond market, according to director of monetary and capital markets, Tobias Adrian.

He said a reversal of Mr Kwarteng’s tax cuts “would change the trajectory of interest rates going forward”.

“The expansionary fiscal policy basically triggered a shift in expectations as to what monetary policy is going to do,” he said.