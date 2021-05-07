Bank of England cuts bond-buying as economy starts to accelerate

The Bank of England said Britain's economy would grow by the most since World War Two this year and slowed the pace of its bond-purchasing programme, but stressed it was not reversing its stimulus.

Governor Andrew Bailey welcomed the prospect of a stronger recovery than previously forecast as the country races ahead with its coronavirus vaccinations, with much lower unemployment.

But he also said there was still a big gap compared with how big the economy would have been without the pandemic.

"Let's not get carried away," Bailey said about the improved outlook. "It takes us back by the end of this year to the level of output that we had essentially at the end of 2019 pre-Covid."

The BoE raised its forecast for British economic growth in 2021 to 7.25pc from February's estimate of 5.0pc.

That would be the fastest annual growth since 1941 when Britain was rearming. But it comes after output plunged by 9.8pc in 2020, the biggest drop in more than 300 years.

As well as the vaccines, the growth upgrade reflected a smaller-than-feared hit from a third coronavirus lockdown which began in January and the extension of higher public spending and tax cuts announced by finance minister Rishi Sunak in March.

The economy was set to return to its pre-pandemic size in the last quarter of 2021, three months earlier than previously thought, the BoE said.

But it lowered its projection for growth in 2022 to 5.75pc from its previous estimate of 7.25pc.

With the economy on course for recovery, the BoE said it would reduce the amount of bonds it buys each week to £3.4bn (€4bn), down from £4.4bn now.

"This operational decision should not be interpreted as a change in the stance of monetary policy," it said.

Reuters