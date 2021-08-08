Bank of England breaks the global consensus on quantitative easing

On Thursday last week, the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) once again decided to keep rates at 0.1pc and leave its target for £895bn of quantitative easing (QE) unchanged. However, one member of the MPC, Michael Saunders, voted to reduce the target for QE purchases of government bonds from £875bn to £830bn – a sign of growing discord on the committee.

The MPC’s forecast was for a very sharp recovery in UK GDP, up 7.25pc in 2021, returning to the pre-pandemic level of output by the end of the year. Nonetheless, the MPC took a benign view that CPI inflation would pick up from its current 2.5pc to a peak of 4pc at the turn of the year, but then settle back towards the 2pc target over the medium-term.

In doing so, the forecasts implicitly validate the market curve that UK interest rates will rise very gradually to 0.5pc by 2025.

This benign view of price pressures is increasingly questionable. In many countries, the pick-up in costs that began in manufacturing is broadening out into other sectors. Last week’s UK Services PMI indicated input price inflation in July was at a 25-year high, blamed on wage pressures.

The consensus that central banks should maintain their stimulus programmes until the recovery is secured is already breaking down. Last week, St Louis Fed chief James Bullard advocated tapering the Fed’s $120bn of monthly asset purchases from this autumn and argued the FOMC should aim for a first rate-hike in late 2022.

One concern is that loose monetary policies are fuelling unsustainable bubbles in house price inflation (now close to 15pc in both the US and UK).

For its part, the Bank of England has recently lost its arch hawk, out-going chief economist Andy Haldane. Haldane recently expressed his discomfort with the position that the BOE will hold close to £1trn of government debt by end-2021 (around half the total and equivalent to 40pc of GDP). Haldane warned this risked UK monetary policy becoming dominated by fiscal concerns and eroding central bank independence.

One issue the BOE was relatively silent on was the substantial fiscal stimulus now being implemented by the Tories. Specifically, the bank has taken on the UK government’s official projections that the necessary steps will be taken to rein in public spending and balance the books.

Will Boris Johnson rein in the UK deficit?

Tensions appear to be building between numbers 10 and 11 Downing Street. Eyebrows were raised in Whitehall last week following the publication of a letter from Rishi Sunak arguing for more relaxed restrictions on tourism. The public spat has been perceived as a move by Sunak to assert himself, having been derisively dubbed ‘baby chino’ (chancellor in name only) when he took over.

Adding fuel to the fire, a survey in July found Boris Johnson’s net satisfaction rate among Tory members had slipped by 36 percentage points, with Sunak now seen as the most likely cabinet member to replace him.

Sunak’s frustrations with Johnson go back to the March 2021 budget, when his proposals to repair public finances through income tax increases were fiercely opposed by backbench Tories. To the extent ‘austerity measures’ were imposed, they were delayed. The freeze in income tax bands and the 25pc corporation tax rate will only be imposed in 2023. One might say Johnson kicked to touch.

Sunak is seen as less comfortable with the decision to extend to September the UK’s job furlough scheme (still supporting 1.9 million workers at end June). Boris Johnson is said to take a more cavalier attitude – prepared to run substantial deficits into the medium-term to help fund his ‘levelling-up’ agenda and ambitious public capital expenditure programme.

The March Budget forecast an enormous deficit of 10pc of GDP in 2021, falling to 4.5pc in 2022 – conditional on the Chancellor implementing £16bn of cuts to public services. The Institute for Fiscal Studies said the spending plans were implausible.

This tees up a very difficult Autumn Spending Review – Sunak tasked with finding the requisite cuts, whilst spending on defence, education and health is ring-fenced. The IFS argue Sunak is unlikely to be able to identify sufficient savings, so the debate on whether tax rises are required should flare up again.

There’s better news for the Irish economy

The Irish Government may well soon face a similar dilemma. The recent Summer Economic Statement (SES) seemed to eschew caution, planning a very gradual reduction in the deficit to €7bn by 2025, or 3pc of Gross National Income. This despite government debt being expected to rise to €252bn by end 2022. That’s over €50,000 per capita, one of the highest levels in the OCED.

The ambition to target a balanced budget appears to have been dropped since April’s Stability Programme Update – despite the Irish Fiscal Advisory Council saying it increases the risks to the public finances.

It also remains to be seen whether spending commitments can actually be delivered within the ‘fiscal space’ – the commitment to limit expenditure growth to circa 5pc a year. In the fullness of time, income tax rises may return to the agenda.

Thankfully, last week saw encouraging data on the pace of Ireland’s recovery. The manufacturing (63.1) and service (66.6) sector Purchasing Manager Indices (PMI) for July pointed to the fastest expansion on record, the only fly in the ointment being that capacity pressures and supply-chain disruption were preventing firms from fulfilling orders and leading to price pressures.

Wednesday’s Exchequer returns showed tax revenues bouncing back to €5.7bn in July, up 33pc on the year. VAT was particularly strong – €2.5bn collected, up 53pc on the year, reflecting the reopening of the retail sector.

Especially encouraging was the news that PUP claims fell by 29,000 last week, to 163,000. This implies the unemployment rate is 14.4pc. The cost of the PUP has now fallen to €48m per week – still far too high, but down from a €148m peak in February.

What does this mean for the Government? First off, it appears economic activity is returning to normal at a faster pace than might have been expected. Second, the re-opening of the economy has been successful in restoring employment, which will make it easier politically to phase out the PUP and wage subsidy scheme early next year.

Still though, October’s budget will require difficult decisions.