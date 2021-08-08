| 16.2°C Dublin

Bank of England breaks the global consensus on quantitative easing

Conall Mac Coille

The Bank of England&rsquo;s headquarters on Threadneedle Street in the City of London Expand

On Thursday last week, the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) once again decided to keep rates at 0.1pc and leave its target for £895bn of quantitative easing (QE) unchanged. However, one member of the MPC, Michael Saunders, voted to reduce the target for QE purchases of government bonds from £875bn to £830bn – a sign of growing discord on the committee.

The MPC’s forecast was for a very sharp recovery in UK GDP, up 7.25pc in 2021, returning to the pre-pandemic level of output by the end of the year. Nonetheless, the MPC took a benign view that CPI inflation would pick up from its current 2.5pc to a peak of 4pc at the turn of the year, but then settle back towards the 2pc target over the medium-term.

In doing so, the forecasts implicitly validate the market curve that UK interest rates will rise very gradually to 0.5pc by 2025.

