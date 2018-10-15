Bank of America reported a better-than-expected rise in quarterly profit on Monday as the second-largest US lender reined in costs, while higher interest rates and loan growth helped offset lower bond trading revenue.

Bank of America reports better-than-expected rise in profit as lender reins in costs

Like its peers, the bank has benefited from US President Donald Trump's tax cuts and a rise in interest rates. A strong job market has also kept bad loans in check and borrowing healthy.

BofA relies heavily on higher interest rates to maximise profits as it has a large deposit pool and rate-sensitive mortgage securities.

Total interest income - the difference between what a lender earns on loans and pays on deposits - rose 6.4pc to $11.87 billion. Total deposits rose nearly 5pc to $1.35 trillion.

"Responsible growth, backed by a solid U.S. economy and a healthy U.S. consumer, combined to deliver the highest quarterly pre-tax earnings in our company's history," Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan said in a statement.

Shares of Bank of America rose 0.6pc in early trading on Monday.

Net income applicable to common shareholders rose 35pc to $6.7bn in the third quarter ended Sept. 30.

Excluding items, the bank earned 67 cents per share, beating the average analyst estimate of 62 cents per share, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv.

Non-interest expense fell 2.4pc to $13.07bn.

Reuters