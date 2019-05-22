Ban-beater: Huawei weighs up Android app replacements after US block

Independent.ie

HUAWEI has said it's working on its own operating system for its mobile handsets and will consider rivals to Google's Android, after the US blacklisted the company, threatening its partnerships with chip, component and software suppliers.

https://www.independent.ie/business/world/banbeater-huawei-weighs-up-android-app-replacements-after-us-block-38134472.html

https://www.independent.ie/business/article38134471.ece/47ae4/AUTOCROP/h342/2019-05-22_bus_50541723_I1.JPG