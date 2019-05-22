Ban-beater: Huawei weighs up Android app replacements after US block
HUAWEI has said it's working on its own operating system for its mobile handsets and will consider rivals to Google's Android, after the US blacklisted the company, threatening its partnerships with chip, component and software suppliers.
The Chinese telecom equipment giant said it was in talks with the Alphabet unit about how to proceed after Google confirmed it would cut access to some of Huawei's operating system features for its new devices in response to the announcement.
Bloomberg
Irish Independent