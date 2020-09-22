Baking bad: The rise and fall of IAWS and Aryzta

The rise and dramatic fall of Aryzta has been by far the most compelling chapter of the increasingly sad tale of IAWS.

The global bakery goods supplier - formed in 2008 when IAWS merged with Swiss baked goods firm Hiestand - was once a darling of the stock exchange. With a peak value of more than €6bn in 2014 and an acquisitive and massively well-funded management team determined to increase sales, Aryzta looked unassailable.

Long-time Aryzta CEO Owen Killian earned a staggering €28m during his decade-and-a-half at the helm of the company, before bowing out in 2017 under pressure from disgruntled shareholders who in turn had been spooked by a series of profit warnings. It was a harbinger of more to come.

Since peaking in 2014, the company's share price has tumbled more than 99pc in six years, leaving thousands of Irish farmers, co-op shareholders and investors with collective losses running well into the millions of euro.

In May this year, the collapsing share price triggered a revolt led by shareholders in Switzerland and Spain that last week led to the ousting of veteran chairman Gary McGann and chief executive Kevin Toland from the board, but investors are left wondering whether they will ever see a recovery.

Swiss activist investor Veraison Capital, which together with Spain's Cobas Asset Management led the coup against McGann's turnaround strategy, believes there is still a good business to be rescued from the Aryzta wreckage. With an annual sales of more than €3.2bn and projected earnings of over €300m this year - not far off its better years - that may be true.

Expand Close Owen Killian. Photo: Patrick Bolger / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Owen Killian. Photo: Patrick Bolger

Incoming chairman Urs Jordi, a former head of Hiestand International, has rejected a proposed sale to US hedge fund Elliott Advisors, telling last week's extraordinary general meeting that it was the "worst point in time" to sell. Instead, he and his backers in Veraison are proposing a restructuring that would involve €600m in asset sales and a renewed focus on innovation.

Asset disposals would represent a further retreat from Aryzta's 30-year M&A march that began after IAWS' flotation in 1988 and didn't stop until the ignominious fire-sales of Aryzta's contentious stake in French frozen food retailer Picard and US bakery Cloverhill.

IAWS' record in the two decades between its flotation in 1988 and the merger with Hiestand in 2008 had been one of almost uninterrupted success. The company used the clout and funding from its stock market listing to expand aggressively.

In 1989 it bought Shamrock Foods and then R&H Hall the following year. However, it was the 1997 acquisition of the Cuisine de France brand for £51m - a hefty price at the time - that transformed IAWS from a dull commodities distributor into a consumer foods giant.

By 2000, IAWS' food division was contributing 40pc of group revenues and 50pc of profits. By then the company had turned its attention to expanding its now lucrative baked goods business outside of Ireland and the UK, so the buying spree continued.

The next year, IAWS crossed the Atlantic by buying 80pc of La Brea Bakery, the Los Angeles-based speciality baker, and in 2006 paid $561m (€476m)for another US baked goods producer, Otis Spunkmeyer. It also expanded into continental Europe by acquiring a 22pc stake in Hiestand in 2003, eventually merging in 2008.

That deal including spinning off most of the IAWS agri- services businesses into a separate quoted company, Origin Enterprises. IAWS shareholders got an 83pc stake in the combined business, re-branded Aryzta.

Sales grew at an average annual compound rate of 11pc a year to €2.2bn in the decade before the Hiestand merger while operating profits grew at an annual average of 17pc rate over the same period to nearly €200m. Shareholders benefited handsomely with 128pc total return in the five years to June 2008 - compared to an average of 50pc for all companies on the Irish Stock Exchange.

In its first years, under Owen Killian, Aryzta maintained that level of performance. Total sales hit €1.7bn in the 12 months to the end of July 2009 and operating profits reached €204m. Five years later, Aryzta sales doubled to €3.4bn with operating profits of €362m. This was the apex for the company, though.

Even with this apparent success there were question marks hanging over Aryzta. Sales were growing much more quickly than profits, debt levels were soaring; from just over €500m at the end of July 2009 to €1.64bn five years later.

Aryzta unveiled a number of major deals during this period, however, including buying out its 50:50 joint venture with Canadian donut chain Tim Hortons in 2010. The related increase in indebtedness now looks like the canary in the coal mine.

The fate of many acquisitive companies is to do one deal too many. Not alone do investors react negatively to the last deal, they also begin to question all of the deals which preceded it.

This is exactly what happened to Aryzta. In March 2015 it announced that it was paying €446m for a 49pc stake in Picard, a French frozen food retailer.

From the start investors didn't like it. Arzyta have no management control. Picard's main retail business - one wag dubbed it the "French Iceland" - was a poor fit with Aryzta's baked goods business which mainly focused on supplying big customers.

Although the Picard deal was funded through the sale of Aryzta's 68pc shareholding in Origin, investors hated the deal from the very start. The Aryzta share price fell by 8pc on the day of the announcement and has been falling more or less ever since.

Fears about Picard proved to be well-founded. It never even came close to fulfilling Aryzta's ambitions. Finally, Arzyta agreed to sell most of its shareholding for just €156m in October 2019.

By then the gloss was well and truly off the stock, and that wasn't Aryzta's only problem.

In 2017, an immigration raid on the Cloverhill Bakery in Chicago led to the replacement of about 800 workers. The performance at the vast factory complex never really recovered.

Cloverhill was sold for less than €100m in February 2018, not even a quarter of what Aryzta had paid for it just four years earlier.

Until the IPO, Owen Killian had been one of the lowest- profile and best-paid Irish company bosses. As head of a plc his pay packet was public, large, and increasingly stood out after the global financial crisis as the wages of many of his Irish peers in banking and other industries declined.

As the problems at Aryzta mounted, Killian became the focus of shareholder agitation and announced in February 2017 that he was stepping down.

Consummate Irish corporate hand Gary McGann stepped up, becoming an active chairman and actively engaging shareholders to keep them onside. He tapped Kevin Toland, a former Glanbia and DAA executive with deep experience in the US, to replace Killian.

They battled to save the company more or less ever since, raising cash from investors, selling off units to cut debt and dealing with the effects of the Covid pandemic on the group's core products and customers. They brought in Rothschild for a strategic review that led to takeover approaches including from Paul Singer's Elliot.

But the shares refused to rise in any meaningful way, triggering this summer's bruising scraps with shareholders.

That's culminated in this month in the unseating of much of the Aryzta old guard from its board and leaving Kevin Toland as the sole Irish person left at the top of a company that's still facing the €6bn question of how to recoup value for battered investors.

IAWS's three successor companies Aryzta, One 51/IPL and Origin have produced some of the biggest drama in Irish business over the past three decades. Over the coming days we'll profile assess all three are now, how they got there and the winners and losers from corporate Ireland's answer to Game of Thrones.