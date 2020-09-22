| 16.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Baking bad: The rise and fall of IAWS and Aryzta

Battles for survival: Kevin Toland is the last Irishman left at top of Aryzta after chairman Gary McGann was ousted last week. Photo: Mark Condren Expand

Close

Battles for survival: Kevin Toland is the last Irishman left at top of Aryzta after chairman Gary McGann was ousted last week. Photo: Mark Condren

Battles for survival: Kevin Toland is the last Irishman left at top of Aryzta after chairman Gary McGann was ousted last week. Photo: Mark Condren

Battles for survival: Kevin Toland is the last Irishman left at top of Aryzta after chairman Gary McGann was ousted last week. Photo: Mark Condren

Dan White Email

The rise and dramatic fall of Aryzta has been by far the most compelling chapter of the increasingly sad tale of IAWS.

The global bakery goods supplier - formed in 2008 when IAWS merged with Swiss baked goods firm Hiestand - was once a darling of the stock exchange. With a peak value of more than €6bn in 2014 and an acquisitive and massively well-funded management team determined to increase sales, Aryzta looked unassailable.

Long-time Aryzta CEO Owen Killian earned a staggering €28m during his decade-and-a-half at the helm of the company, before bowing out in 2017 under pressure from disgruntled shareholders who in turn had been spooked by a series of profit warnings. It was a harbinger of more to come.