Baking Bad - Aryzta accused of seeking rival's confidential info

Cuisine de France owner Aryzta has been accused by US firm McKee Foods of attempting to obtain confidential information about the Tennessee company's profit margins and other data in a bruising legal bust-up.

Cuisine de France owner Aryzta has been accused by US firm McKee Foods of attempting to obtain confidential information about the Tennessee company's profit margins and other data in a bruising legal bust-up.

Lawyers for the US company have accused Aryzta of making claims that display a "lack of professionalism and civility".

McKee Foods sued Aryzta in 2017 after the US firm claimed it lost millions of euro in revenue and profits because the Swiss-Irish company had allegedly been unable to fill its orders.

Aryzta's bakeries in Chicago were hit by a crackdown by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, which saw hundreds of workers who it emerged did not have employment authorisation forced to leave the business.

McKee has claimed it has shouldered losses of at least $16m (€14.3m) because of Aryzta's alleged inability to complete its orders. Aryzta has since sold the Chicago plants.

Aryzta, whose chief executive is Kevin Toland, recently asked a Tennessee court to force McKee Foods to disclose a raft of financial data. Aryzta claimed that McKee had "delayed and deflected" its efforts to discover relevant information that it says would demonstrate if McKee "suffered any damages at all".

McKee Foods has now hit back at Aryzta.

"The current discovery dispute primarily involves Aryzta's attempts to obtain confidential information regarding McKee's profit margins and other data on numerous product varieties wholly unrelated to the Aryzta-sourced products at issue in this case," McKee Foods' lawyers have told a Tennessee court.

They added: "Whatever Aryzta's motivation for demanding highly sensitive financial data it knows to be irrelevant, Aryzta clearly is not seeking legitimately discoverable information."

McKee Foods said Aryzta has served it with multiple requests for production of documents, which have included more than 120 separate requests.

"McKee has responded in good faith to each and every request and, to date, has produced a total of over 3,000 separate documents with many thousands more pages and tens of millions of rows of data," its lawyers told the court in a filing.

They added: "Aryzta's harsh accusations that McKee has been 'obstructionist' and has taken 'absurd' positions in discovery, aside from their lack of professionalism and civility, are simply false."

A hearing regarding Aryzta's motion to force discovery is due to take place at the end of the month.

Aryzta, which has its roots in IAWS, is currently engaged in a sweeping three-year turnaround plan called Project Renew. It's designed to result in annual savings of €90m a year by 2021.

A controversial equity raise in 2018 saw Aryzta secure €800m to help it cut debt and pay for the turnaround plan.

Indo Business