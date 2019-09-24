Backers get 30pc stake in Petrel for €560,000

The investment, executed on July 30, is contained in Petrel's first-half 2019 results published yesterday.

These continued a years-long trend of losses and no revenues as Petrel's stakes in Iraq, Ghana and Ireland await legal and political approvals and exploration partners.

In its earnings statement, Petrel said the new investors would nominate two directors soon.

The investors, it said, "bring significant financial and hydrocarbon experience in the MENA (Middle East North Africa) region, and may inject additional capital and projects on agreed terms".

Petrel said losses for the first six months of this year widened by 10.7pc to €115,000 versus the same period of 2018.

The company cited Iraq as its best current opportunity, describing its "dramatically improved" security environment, increased daily oil output of 4.7m barrels, and an expected 2020 bidding round featuring "more attractive terms for international explorers".

Petrel said that its decade-long effort to begin oil exploration off the West African nation of Ghana, where it holds a 30pc stake in an exploration license for the offshore Tano basin, was "making slow progress with Ghanaian authorities".

"Petrel and its partners have entered into discussions with prospective partners, whose resources may expedite and ease the planned ratification of Tano 2A Block in the prospective Ghana western basin, where circa 200,000 barrels of oil daily are now being produced," Petrel said.

Irish Independent