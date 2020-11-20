B&Q owner’s sales figures up 17.6pc in lockdown DIY boom

B&Q owner Kingfisher has reported a sales jump over the past three months as the pandemic helped drive spending on home improvement.

It revealed total group sales rose by 17.6pc to £3.5bn (€3.9bn) for the quarter to October 31, with a 17.4pc increase in like-for-like sales.

The company, which also runs Screwfix in the UK, said it saw like-for-like sales growth slow to 12.6pc in the first weeks of the current quarter as it was impacted by a tightening of restrictions across Europe.

It said all of its stores remain open to customers despite lockdown measures, due to their essential status.

The company also told investors that it has rapidly grown its online business during the pandemic, with e-commerce sales up 153pc in the third quarter.

UK sales bounced 21.5pc higher during the period, with B&Q posting 23.9pc revenue growth as it saw strong sales for outdoor products.

Meanwhile, Screwfix delivered 17.4pc growth as it continued to have solid sales with trade customers.

"We achieved strong sales growth in the third quarter across all retail banners and categories, with higher footfall and average transaction value,” said Kingfisher chief executive Thierry Garnier.

"Our growth was supported by strong market demand, as consumers spent more time in their homes and focused on improving them.

"Overall, we believe that the renewed focus on homes is supportive for our markets,”he added.

"Furthermore, we are confident that the strategic and operational actions we have taken so far are helping us to build a strong foundation for long-term growth."

Adam Vettese, analyst at eToro, said: "Up until now, Kingfisher has struggled to capitalise on the DIY boom that has gripped the nation since coronavirus first struck.

It has clearly got its act together in the third quarter, as evidenced by strong sales across all of the countries it operates in."

Shares in the company were 4.3pc lower at 286.5p yesterday.

PA Media