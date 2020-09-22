B&Q owner sees profits rise as online sales soar

The owner of B&Q has said that it only took a small hit from the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic as sales dropped 1.3pc in the first six months of the financial year.

Kingfisher, which was helped by soaring online sales, said that pre-tax profit had reached £398m (€434m) during the first half, a rise of more than 62pc, yet it still suspended its dividend because of the uncertainty.

Kingfisher said that it had seen an “adverse impact” in the first quarter, but that it recovered strongly in the second and is continuing to recover into the third quarter.

PA Media