Avril Conroy has left Russian energy giant Rosneft, sources say

Irishwoman Avril Conroy has left her senior management role at the Kremlin-controlled energy giant Rosneft, according to sources in Moscow.

Ms Conroy was one of the most senior Irish executives in Russia and a rare woman at the top of the oil industry. Before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine she managed more than 3,000 petrol retail sites, covering 66 regions, with responsibility for more than 50,000 staff. Along with other Irish executives in Russia she had come under pressure to quit from social media activists shortly after the war began.

Ms Conroy, who heads the Irish Business club in Moscow , has been a pioneer in the expat community and has been involved in every St Patrick’s Day parade in the city, as well as helping to raise millions of roubles for charitable causes.

A former Dunnes Store manager from Coosan in Athlone, she first moved to Moscow in 1994 to work for Irlasto, a Limerick-based company that opened supermarkets, pubs, and beauty salons in the capital as the economy was opening up to western trade.

In an interview with the Irish Independent in 2017, she recalled: “I ran a supermarket, we played Irish music in the store, and I was out on the floor stacking the shelves and meeting the customers. I had to learn Russian fast because I had no choice, nobody spoke any English.”

The retail whizz was hired by BP in 1998 and helped establish BP’s network of filling stations across Russia. A move to Russian oil firm TNK-BP followed, which saw her work in the downstream unit and later as head of the performance unit of its Central Europe division.

She later worked in senior roles at US retailer Walmart and car importer Inchcape, marketing BMWs, Rolls-Royces, Jaguars, and Land Rovers, before being lured back to TNK-BP, which was acquired by Rosneft for $55bn (€52bn) in 2013.

The businesswoman was seen as Ireland’s highest-profile and best-connected executive in Russia. She was a key adviser for Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin, one of the most powerful men in Russia and in turn one of President Vladimir Putin’s closest confidantes.

Mr Sechin was formerly an official under Mr Putin in St Petersburg and has grown Rosneft to the second-biggest oil company by output after Saudi Aramco via a series of aggressive and frequently hostile acquisitions.

A growing list of top executives and officials at Russia’s state-controlled entities have left their jobs since the invasion, including Sberbank first deputy chairman of the board Lev Khasis, Aeroflot deputy CEO Andrei Panov, Gazprombank vice-president Igor Volobuev, and vice-presidential envoy Anatoly Chubais.

Senior Irish executives working in Russia have also left their roles, including Barry Sheridan who ran American Express in Moscow. BP boss Bernard Looney stepped down as a director of Rosneft in late February and announced BP was selling its 20pc stake in the Russian firm.

The Irish Independent reported on February 28 that James Corrigan, a managing director of Merchant Banking and Advisory Department at Sberbank, had left the state lender after 11 years in a variety of senior roles but is remaining in Russia.

In an interview with Forbes Russia magazine in 2015, Ms Conroy said she was proud to work for Rosneft and that “negative pressure towards Russia in the West has always been noticeable. Therefore, it’s all the more important for everyone working here to keep a positive attitude”.