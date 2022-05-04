| 16.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Avril Conroy has left Russian energy giant Rosneft, sources say

The ex-Dunnes Stores manager from Westmeath has worked in the country since 1994

Avril Conroy was a key adviser for Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin Expand

Close

Avril Conroy was a key adviser for Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin

Avril Conroy was a key adviser for Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin

Avril Conroy was a key adviser for Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin

Jason Corcoran

Irishwoman Avril Conroy has left her senior management role at the Kremlin-controlled energy giant Rosneft, according to sources in Moscow.

Ms Conroy was one of the most senior Irish executives in Russia and a rare woman at the top of the oil industry. Before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine she managed more than 3,000 petrol retail sites, covering 66 regions, with responsibility for more than 50,000 staff. Along with other Irish executives in Russia she had come under pressure to quit from social media activists shortly after the war began.

More On Dunnes Stores Ireland

Most Watched

Privacy