Avolon president and chief operating officer to retire, company reports income of $64m

Dublin-based aircraft leasing giant Avolon has said its president and chief commercial officer, John Higgins, along with its chief operating officer, Tom Ashe, will retire from the business in October.

Both are founding members of the company.

From today Andy Cronin will serve as president of the company, in addition to his role as chief financial officer.

Paul Geaney has been appointed chief commercial officer.

Both Mr Cronin and Mr Geaney are also founding members of the company.

Commenting on the changes, Dómhnal Slattery, Avolon CEO, said: “On behalf of the board and the entire Avolon team, I would like to thank John and Tom for the extraordinary contribution they have made to the company over the past 11 years.”

“They have been central to the journey we have made from a start-up in 2010 to being the world’s third largest aircraft lessor today.”

Mr Slattery added that Mr Cronin and Mr Geaney’s new roles “underline the strength and depth of Avolon’s senior management team.”

Avolon reported net income of $64m (€54m) in the three months to June 30, a swing on the loss of $72m (€61m) in the corresponding period last year.

The company delivered $610m of lease revenue and generated $195m of net cash from operating activities in the quarter, according to a trading update.

Avolon had total available liquidity of $6.6bn at end of June, including $1.8bn of unrestricted cash and $4.8bn of undrawn debt facilities.

The firm owned and managed a fleet of 581 aircraft at end of quarter two, with total orders and commitments for 256 fuel-efficient, new technology aircraft.

It carried out a total of 48 lease transactions in the quarter, which comprised of new aircraft leases, follow-on leases, and lease extensions.

Avolon sold three aircraft in the quarter and entered into Letters of Intent for the sale of 12 aircraft. In addition, it delivered a total of eight new aircraft to six customers and transitioned five aircraft to follow-on lessees.

The company had a total of 149 airline customers operating in 62 countries at June 30.

Mr Slattery said the recovery in global aviation “is underway.”

“However, as we have guided previously, the recovery will be uneven across different regions and markets with the pace of vaccine roll-out being the springboard for the return to air travel,” he said.

“While we remain cautious, the scale of the increase in demand in the US over the last quarter, and the pace of vaccination programmes globally, underscores our confidence in a continuing recovery through the remainder of this year.”

With the company seeing increased activity among its airline customers in the second half of this year, “our expectation is that the sector will be strongly positioned to perform in 2022,” Mr Slattery added.