Avolon places five Airbus aircraft with Cebu Air

Aircraft lessor Avolon has placed five of its Airbus A320neo with Cebu Air.

Cebu Air operates as Cebu Pacific and is a low-cost airline in the Philippines.

Upon placement, Avolon will have eight aircraft on lease to Cebu Air, comprising five A320neo aircraft and three A330 aircraft.

"These aircraft will help open new route possibilities for Cebu Pacific, affording them the ability to carry more passengers and further expand their customer base," Simon Hanson, head of Asia Pacific at Avolon, said.

"Additionally, the new aircraft will further help modernise their fleet, and provide greater operational efficiencies and unit cost improvements."

Deliveries of the A320neo will commence in the first half of 2019 and will be completed within the same year.

"With higher seat capacity and much greater fuel efficiency, the A320neo will enable us to fly further and more economically. It's the perfect addition to our fleet, allowing us to offer even more compelling fares to more passengers," Alexander Lao, VP for commercial planning of Cebu Air, said.

Avolon is an Irish-founded, but Chinese-owned business.

