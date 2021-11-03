Avis Budget Group shares rocket amid plans to grow electric car hire fleet

US car hire service Avis Budget Group shares rose 218pc, adding more than $18bn to the company’s market value. Photo: Bloomberg

Car hire giant Avis Budget Group shares soared 218pc to trade at its highest level ever amid a flurry of retail-crazed activity after it said it will play a big role in the adoption of electric cars in the US.

“You’ll see us, going forward, be much more active in electric scenarios as the situation develops over time,” CEO Joe Ferraro told analysts on a call on Tuesday.

The stock more than tripled to a record $545.11 in late morning trading in New York, bringing total gains for the year to 1,300pc.

The rapid jump in the stock price triggered at least 10 trading halts for volatility as 12 million shares changed hands – more than 20 times what has been seen over the past month.

The morning rally added more than $18bn to the company’s market value, which toped the $30bn mark.

At that level, Avis briefly became the largest component of the Russell 2000 Index, surpassing another retail investors’ favourite AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. The shares later pared some of its gains.

Avis did not disclose any plans to add EVs to its fleet after rival Hertz Global Holdings agreed to buy 100,000 cars from Tesla. But company executives said that does not mean they are not pursuing potential deals for EVs.

“The reason you haven’t heard from us publicly is because for competitive reasons, we like to execute on our strategy before announcing it,” Avis chief financial officer Brian Choi said on the call.

Tuesday’s surge came as Avis was mentioned on Reddit’s WallStreetBets thread and chatroom Stocktwits.

Mentions of the company’s ticker rivalled the likes of Tesla and GameStop, the original meme, across WallStreetBets on Tuesday.

Avis was also the number one trending company on Stocktwits.

Short interest for Avis has remained elevated and is near the highest level in at least a year, according to S3 Partners. About 21pc of Avis’s free float is held short, S3 Partners’ data show. Hedge Fund SRS Investment Management racked up a gain of almost $5bn in just a few hours on Tuesday as Avis shares soared.

The firm, led by Karthik Sarma, is the biggest shareholder of the rental car company and has owned its stock for more than a decade.

It holds shares and swaps representing a 43pc stake in the car hire giant, a regulatory filing shows. SRS managed $8.65bn, including leverage, at the end of last year, according to its most recent regulatory filing.

David Zales, general counsel for the New York-based firm, declined to comment.