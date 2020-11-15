Aviation waits for its shot in the arm

Anyone fearful for the future of aviation post- Covid-19 need only look to what happened when restrictions on Britons visiting the Canaries were briefly lifted last month for reassurance.

Immediately, airline booking engines and travel agents were swamped with customers. Searches for trips were seven times higher than usual and a quarter of those who booked opted for flights the very next weekend, said travel company TUI.

There is massive pent-up demand for travel and that will only build over the dark winter months.

It has been a tough six months for airlines, but there was plenty of good news around for them last week: the promise of a vaccine from Pfizer, acceptance by the Government of the EU's traffic light system, the rapid deployment of new testing facilities at Irish airports, and a revised €80m Government funding boost for airports.

The positive news from Pfizer in particular means some in the industry are already revising their view of when normality might return. Most people's best guess was 2024, but now the more ambitious are eyeing up a windfall next summer.

But what will aviation look like when the passengers do return? The one certainty is that there will be winners and losers in the sector.

The pandemic has rapidly accelerated long-term trends of consolidation and rationalisation. The two main Irish-based airlines look certain to be amongst the winners from this ongoing evolution.

"The positive news around the vaccine is huge for the industry. If this and the change in travel protocols come about, then the opportunity for Aer Lingus and Ryanair in particular seems especially strong for 2021," said Goodbody Stockbrokers' director of corporate broking, Joe Gill.

Few in the industry expect much improvement between now and next March - a period that, apart from the Christmas rush, would ordinarily not deliver huge profits in any case. Apart from pent-up demand, a number of factors are now coming together that could give an even bigger boost to a summer recovery.

Expensive fuel-hedging deals agreed in advance for 2020 will fall away, allowing airlines to avail of historically low fuel prices. This in turn will allow for lower fares, boosting demand in a hopefully post- vaccine environment even further.

The strongest airlines will also be able to drive a hard bargain with desperate airports on landing fees and passenger charges.

Ryanair's Michael O'Leary went to DAA headquarters last week to meet with the airport's CEO Dalton Philips. The DAA boss did not miss the opportunity to include a genuine aviation A-Lister in his weekly video update to his staff and conducted a one-to-one chat with the Ryanair boss.

Philips looked on as O'Leary delivered a part hopeful and part uncompromising message to a DAA staff body that will see a third of its members depart due to voluntary redundancies and other programmes over the next few weeks.

"We've got to rebuild this industry essentially from the ground but it is going to be done on price," said O'Leary. "For that we need cheaper fees from the DAA for a year or two years to get our customers back moving again. Hopefully next year we'll have more aircraft and I'm hopeful we'll see the first 30 of the new aircraft deliveries from Boeing. So we will have some growth capacity there. The question is can we allocate some of that to Dublin and that will depend on price. That is why a lot of the cost reduction measures that Dalton has implemented within the DAA are so vital to our recovery."

This mixed message of hope for the airlines but cutbacks for the staff is not an unusual one from aviation CEOs right now. Indeed, ahead of the expected return to a newly consolidated form of normality, the entire industry is trying desperately to slim itself down as quickly as possible.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum (inset), chairman and chief executive of Emirates Airline, last week announced that its revenue was down 74pc to $3.7bn (€3.13bn) for its most recent half-year financial report. The group's cash position on September 30 stood at $5.6bn, compared to $7bn six months previously. Nevertheless, he also expressed hope: "No one can predict the future, but we expect a steep recovery in travel demand once a Covid-19 vaccine is available, and we are readying ourselves to serve that rebound," said the Emirates CEO.

That sense of hope is not being felt by staff at Emirates' Irish operation, often seen as one of the 'glamour jobs' at Dublin airport but now under the threat of compulsory redundancy. The airline is currently using a "matrix" to score employees "across a number of objective criteria and in this way we will be able to identify those specific employees who are at risk of redundancy", according to the minutes of a meeting between Emirates' Irish management and the affected employees.

Like the Debenhams workers earlier this year, those who will lose their jobs at Emirates in the coming weeks will only get statutory redundancy payments, they have been told. Unlike the retail workers, they are not unionised but have engaged employment dispute resolution specialist Alpha Employment Representation Services. Last week they wrote to management to say "the company's terms for those that are facing redundancy i.e. statutory redundancy are the lowest that are available in the Irish aviation sector. Current and fair comparators in the industry are offering over three times the company's redundancy terms".

"With positive news on a Covid-19 vaccine, will the company postpone this process until it can be reasonably assessed as to how this will impact on the Irish aviation industry?" the letter added.

The staff fear that Emirates, regardless of any future recovery, has already decided to outsource the work to ground-handling giant Swissport. Increasing outsourcing is a fear held by many employed in the wider aviation sector.

Indeed, Swissport, despite being in the midst of its own restructuring programme that has cost 3,000 jobs in the UK and threatens jobs here in Ireland, could also be a big winner from any return to the skies brought on by mass vaccination. It completed a massive refinancing in August.

"Swissport is one of the first companies globally to agree to a restructuring following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic," said Swissport's chief financial officer Peter Waller at the time. "With much lower debt and €500m additional cash injected, we will be well positioned going forward to invest into the business and accelerate growth. We expect to see increased outsourcing of ground-handling services by airlines and being able to take volumes from some financially weaker competitors," he said.

In Ireland, the fruits of that hoped-for expansion are yet to be seen at the coal face. Many Swissport staff here are on temporary lay-off or face potential compulsory redundancy.

"We have been advised by some customer airlines in Dublin that they are suspending services indefinitely," said a letter last week from Swissport's Irish management to its affected staff. The letter included a list of contact details for major courier companies such as UPS, FedEx and DHL, which, the Swissport letter said, had offered "short-term employment options for many of our employees".

With Irish people swapping online shopping for weekends away in 2020 it is perhaps not surprising that aviation staff are seeking work in the parcel delivery business.

And this message of winners and losers applies to not just the staff but to airlines themselves.

One well-informed aviation analyst agreed there is potential for a huge recovery next summer.

"But I don't think that some of the carriers that are already on the brink or going over it are going to be able to come back. They're going to be blown out of the market," he said.

Norwegian Air is perhaps the most obvious - but certainly not only - example of an airline that will need to fight for its survival.

Last week, the Norwegian government announced that it will not provide the carrier with any further financial support to get it through the Covid-19 crisis and there is speculation that it could face bankruptcy, perhaps in Ireland.

"The company is now facing a very uncertain future, but we will do everything in our power to get through this crisis," it said in a statement.

If Norwegian fails to weather the storm and its large and distinctive short- and long-haul fleets are greatly reduced - or disappear from European skies altogether - this will leave major gaps at a range of destinations. Analysts say Ryanair and Wizz Air will be best placed to snap up the opportunities and that consolidation could ultimately leave the European aviation market looking much more like the US, where only a handful of massive carriers dominate.

Airports, of course, will very much welcome traffic growth in the months ahead allowed for by on-site testing facilities, or even better, widespread vaccination. But they too will face serious challenges as the likes of Aer Lingus, Ryanair and Wizz Air look to place their aircraft in the lowest cost and most profitable airports.

Airlines such as Air France-KLM and Lufthansa have availed of huge government subsidies and this has limited their exposure in recent months. Both Aer Lingus and Ryanair have complained bitterly about this. But analysts say these subsidies could greatly limit the flexibility of these airlines in the future where they have agreed onerous terms with governments limiting job losses or committing them to certain routes and bases.

Neither of the Irish-based airlines will have any such constraints even if they are currently suffering from the strictest restrictions in Europe. When the time comes, Ryanair and IAG - including Aer Lingus - are likely to be amongst the best prepared to benefit from the arrival of a vaccine.

Aer Lingus, for example, has driven a hard bargain with its staff since March, demanding much greater flexibility in return for a lower level of redundancies. And the airline, like Ryanair, unrestrained by Government subsidies, will also undoubtedly look to squeeze the very best deals it can out of Irish airports.

Following Sunday Independent reports that it has been in high-level talks with the British government, there is now intense speculation that Aer Lingus has applied for landing slots to use four of its new Airbus A321neo LR aircraft for services from Manchester to four US destinations.

"Of course, applying for slots doesn't mean anything will happen, and Aer Lingus may simply be using this as part of a negotiation ploy to try to get more support from the Irish Government for its transatlantic operations from Shannon," wrote industry publication Anna Aero last week.

The stars are also beginning to align once again for Ryanair. It too has driven a hard bargain with staff. As with Aer Lingus, its Irish staff have lived for months on 50pc wages, with much of that paid for by Government subsidy.

But even more so than Aer Lingus parent IAG, Ryanair's balance sheet is as rock solid as they come and, along with Wizz Air, it will likely be best placed to offer low fares and pick and choose the airports where it can get the most bang for its buck from its huge and growing fleet.

It may have missed out on lucrative State subsidies but it has had other windfalls to help see it through. It was reported earlier this month that Boeing paid it back €250m in compensation due to the delayed delivery of its new Boeing 737 Max aircraft. Those aircraft - up to 210 of them - would likely have spent much of the coming winter sitting on the tarmac racking up parking fees.

Now, instead, it looks increasingly likely that the FAA will clear the 737 Max to fly and Ryanair will get its delivery in the Spring - just in time for what could now be a bumper summer, for at least some in the sector.

Look to the exits

Covid-19 is pushing many aviation workers out of a once booming industry.

Well-informed sources say that even though government subsidy schemes are largely covering wage costs, they expect a big spike in redundancies in the weeks and months ahead.

A number of redundancy schemes are already underway or under discussion, as well as other moves to cut wages by as much 70pc and to change work practices.

The following is a breakdown of what the average worker on €36,000 per annum can expect from different companies as a redundancy payment based on 10 years service, according to informed sources:

DAA: €50,294

Aer Lingus: €34,615

Emirates: €12,600