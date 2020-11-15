| 10.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Aviation waits for its shot in the arm

A vaccine will bring big opportunity and a busy summer for some in the aviation sector but for others it is already too late , writes Fearghal O'Connor

The travel industry has been heavily impacted by the pandemic Expand

Close

The travel industry has been heavily impacted by the pandemic

The travel industry has been heavily impacted by the pandemic

The travel industry has been heavily impacted by the pandemic

Fearghal O'Connor

Anyone fearful for the future of aviation post- Covid-19 need only look to what happened when restrictions on Britons visiting the Canaries were briefly lifted last month for reassurance.

Immediately, airline booking engines and travel agents were swamped with customers. Searches for trips were seven times higher than usual and a quarter of those who booked opted for flights the very next weekend, said travel company TUI.

There is massive pent-up demand for travel and that will only build over the dark winter months.

Privacy