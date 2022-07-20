Aviation bosses are worried by supply chain bottlenecks

Production bottlenecks were the key talking point at the aviation industry’s equivalent to speed dating with flurries of meetings held at elaborate temporary chalets erected at Farnborough International Airshow in the UK, as executives took the opportunity to connect face-to-face once again.

“It’s topic number one in every meeting in every chalet I’ve been,” said Chris Calio, chief operating officer for Raytheon Technologies, having huddled with some of his company’s biggest customers, including Boeing.

Boeing’s commercial chief Stan Deal described the contrast between the US planemaker’s sales bonanza and its struggles to get thousands of companies to deliver parts on time as a “tale of two worlds".

The pain is being felt industrywide as companies grapple with labour shortages, high inflation and disruptions in parts shipments worsened by China’s Covid lockdowns and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Mr Calio said in an interview in Raytheon’s chalet at the top of a hill overlooking the show.

“We’re seeing and feeling it acutely,” he said.

A major US defence contractor and manufacturer of Pratt & Whitney jet engines and other aircraft components, Raytheon was bracing for a bumpy ramp-up after laying off employees and slowing its plants to withstand the pandemic.

It didn’t anticipate that workers would be reluctant to return to the factory floor, or the geopolitical turmoil that would roil its operations.

Raytheon has sent hundreds of its employees out to suppliers to help them work through the log jams, and is peering deeper into its suppliers, and their suppliers, for signs of “fragility”, Mr Calio said. The company is also focusing on choke-points in its own factories and maintenance and repair shops, he added.

Embraer, the Brazilian maker of smaller, regional planes, echoed the theme, saying earlier this week that a shortage of components, along with the dearth of manpower in the US, are hurting the most currently.

Embraer has already seconded more than 20 employees to work with suppliers and some sub-suppliers covering the most critical points of the supply chain to make sure the company gets the parts it needs, CEO Francisco Gomes Neto said.