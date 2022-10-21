Average rate on 30-year US mortgage nears 7pc as Federal Reserve prepares next rate hike

The average rate on 15-year, fixed-rate mortgages in the US, popular among those looking to refinance their homes, jumped to 6.23pc. Photo: John Bazemore/AP

Average long-term US mortgage rates inched up this week ahead of another expected rate increase by the Federal Reserve when it meets early next month.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported on Thursday that the average on the key 30-year rate ticked up this week to 6.94pc from 6.92pc last week. Last year at this time, the rate was 3.09pc.

The average rate on 15-year, fixed-rate mortgages, popular among those looking to refinance their homes, jumped to 6.23pc from 6.09pc last week. Last week it climbed over 6pc for the first time since the housing market crash of 2008. One year ago, the 15-year rate was 2.33pc.

Late in September, the Federal Reserve bumped its benchmark borrowing rate by another three-quarters of a point in an effort to constrain the economy and tame inflation. It was the Fed's fifth increase this year and third consecutive 0.75 percentage point increase. The Fed's next two-day policy meeting opens November 1, with most economists expecting another big three-quarters-of-a-point hike.

Despite the Fed's swift and heavy rate increases, inflation has hardly budged from 40-year highs and the labour market remains tight.

Many prospective buyers have been pushed out of the market as average mortgage rates have more than doubled this year.

Meanwhile, sales of previously occupied US homes fell in September for the eighth month in a row, matching the pre-pandemic sales pace from 10 years ago, as house hunters faced sharply higher mortgage rates, higher home prices and a still tight supply of properties on the market.

The National Association of Realtors said yesterday that existing home sales fell 1.5pc last month from August to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.71 million. That is slightly higher than what economists were expecting, according to FactSet.