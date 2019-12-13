Avant Lagarde: ECB chief vows style of her own

Christine Lagarde struck a more upbeat tone on the economy in her first news conference as head of the European Central Bank (ECB) yesterday and promised a new style of leadership as she outlined a sweeping one-year review of the bank's workings.

Christine Lagarde struck a more upbeat tone on the economy in her first news conference as head of the European Central Bank (ECB) yesterday and promised a new style of leadership as she outlined a sweeping one-year review of the bank's workings.

With the eurozone economy barely expanding, the former IMF chief firmly embraced the ECB's easy money policy but suggested that the worst of the bloc's slowdown may now be over and an often-discussed but elusive recovery could now begin.

Ms Lagarde also tackled head-on the keen anticipation in markets and media about how she would follow on from predecessor Mario Draghi.

"I will have my own style. Don't over-interpret, don't second-guess, don't cross-reference. I am going to be myself and therefore probably different," she told reporters in what she billed as a short preamble before taking questions.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In