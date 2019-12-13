Avant Lagarde: ECB chief vows style of her own
Christine Lagarde struck a more upbeat tone on the economy in her first news conference as head of the European Central Bank (ECB) yesterday and promised a new style of leadership as she outlined a sweeping one-year review of the bank's workings.
With the eurozone economy barely expanding, the former IMF chief firmly embraced the ECB's easy money policy but suggested that the worst of the bloc's slowdown may now be over and an often-discussed but elusive recovery could now begin.
Ms Lagarde also tackled head-on the keen anticipation in markets and media about how she would follow on from predecessor Mario Draghi.
"I will have my own style. Don't over-interpret, don't second-guess, don't cross-reference. I am going to be myself and therefore probably different," she told reporters in what she billed as a short preamble before taking questions.
Rejecting the traditional labels of the central banking world, Ms Lagarde said she was neither a policy hawk nor a dove, but rather an owl, who will use her wisdom to create the broadest possible consensus to heal a recent rift in the governing council.
"Lagarde's clear desire to seek consensus could be a sign that the hawks will be able to affect policy decisions somewhat more than during Draghi's tenure," Kjersti Haugland, an economist at DNB, said.
The planned review of how the ECB does business would start in January and aim to conclude by the end of the year, drawing from a wide range of voices, including those from civil society and academia.
"It will aim [at] not just preaching the gospel we think we master but also listening ... There is no preconceived landing zone at this point in time," she said of the exercise, which mirrors an endeavour under way in the US where Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell has also struck a much more consumer-friendly tone since taking over last year.
Reuters
Irish Independent