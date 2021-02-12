Austria’s Bawag ready to acquire one-time IFSC lending giant Depfa

Austrian lender Bawag Group is emerging as the frontrunner to acquire Depfa Bank, the public sector financier being sold by Germany, people with knowledge of the matter have said.

Before the global financial crisis, IFSC-based Depfa, a specialist lender to local authorities, was classed as Ireland’s biggest bank.

FMS Wertmanagement, Germany’s state-owned bad bank that controls Depfa, is negotiating terms of a deal with Bawag, sources said, adding that no final agreements have yet been reached.

Kommunalkredit Austria and German regional lender LBBW had earlier been studying the business, they said. Representatives for FMS, Bawag, Kommunalkredit and LBBW declined to comment.

Depfa is the former Irish unit of Hypo Real Estate Holding AG, which acquired the business in 2007 for more than €5bn.

When the financial crisis hit, Depfa was unable to secure short-term funding, forcing Hypo into a taxpayer-funded bailout.

Banks have become more careful on lending after their asset quality was hit by Covid. Vienna-based Bawag's pursuit of Depfa would bring it a lender with low credit risk and a safe run-off portfolio after FMS spent years scaling back its balance sheet.

That could prove lucrative for Bawag, which would gain access to the excess capital Depfa has been holding.

Depfa had €6.9bn of total assets at the end of June last year, down from €8.9bn at the end of 2019, according to its its interim report. Its tier 1 capital ratio stood at about 153pc as of June 30.

Germany decided in 2014 to abandon an effort to sell Depfa, deciding instead to wind down the business. The state then transferred its Depfa stake to FMS.

Bawag was previously owned by private equity firm Cerberus, which sold the last of its stake in 2019.

Read More

Bloomberg