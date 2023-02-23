Austrian online used tech firm Refurbed to launch business offering

Refurbished electronics platform Refurbed is set to offer refurbished electronic equipment for Irish businesses.

The expansion of the platform will now allow companies to purchase 10 or more items of refurbished office equipment on the company’s site.

Refurbed reported that several Irish companies have already participated in the scheme, resulting in an average saving of around 65pc.

The Austrian company estimates that businesses can save an average of 12kg of electronic waste per order, reducing carbon emissions by 70pc compared to the manufacturing of new devices.

Businesses can also sell 10 or more devices directly to the platform.

Demand for refurbished technology has grown in recent years, with such devices touted as a cheaper and more sustainable option.

Refurbed estimates that 1 in 40 Irish households now have a product purchased from the company since it commenced operations here in 2021.

Tech subscription platform Raylo, which was co-founded by Belfast man Karl Gilbert, also secured £110m in debt financing from NatWest and Quilam Capital last month.

Raylo offers 12- or 24-month leases on both refurbished and new devices, with monthly payments dependent on the length of the subscription.

Raylo, which commenced operations in 2019, describes the current process of buying tech as “a complicated, expensive and wasteful process”.

Electrical waste levels continue to soar globally, with the International Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment forum estimating that more than 5.3 billion mobile phones were discarded last year alone.

The average European household is now responsible for an average of 5kg of hoarded electrical waste despite the possibility of recycling or repairing these products.

According to research published by the French Environment and Energy Management Agency (ADEME) last September, opting for a refurbished phone can reduce the user’s carbon footprint by 77kg.