| 4.5°C Dublin

Close

Austrian online used tech firm Refurbed to launch business offering

More than 5.3 billion mobile phones were discarded last year Expand

Close

More than 5.3 billion mobile phones were discarded last year

More than 5.3 billion mobile phones were discarded last year

More than 5.3 billion mobile phones were discarded last year

Caoimhe Gordon

Refurbished electronics platform Refurbed is set to offer refurbished electronic equipment for Irish businesses.

The expansion of the platform will now allow companies to purchase 10 or more items of refurbished office equipment on the company’s site.

Most Watched

Privacy