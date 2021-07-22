Australian government-backed Digicel Pacfic bid wins Japan’s backing 

Japan’s ambassador to Australia says his country could partner with Australia to bid for Digicel Pacific as the two regional powers scramble to prevent a sale to China.

Australia’s biggest telecoms company, Telstra, this week confirmed it has been in discussions to buy Denis O’Brien’s Digicel Pacific in a AU$2bn (€1.3bn) deal supported and majority funded by the Australian government.

The approach comes amid tensions between China and US ally Australia, with both countries vying to increase their influence in the Pacific region.

The risk of Digicel’s mobile and undersea infrastructure in Australia’s closest neighbours, including Papua New Guinea, Tonga and Samoa, being sold to a Chinese firm has sparked national security concerns in Australia and among its allies.

Yesterday John Mullen, Telestra’s chairman, said Australian government interests were a key driver of its Digicel Pacific approach but said his company will not buy unless it can deliver shareholder returns.

“Would it have been something one would have gone further in discussion with, if it wasn’t a government interest? Probably not,” Mr Mullen said at a conference, in comments reported by The Sydney Morning Herald.

“But if something does come of this it will be because we can meet both government expectations and financial returns for the company.”

Japanese Ambassador Shingo Yamagami was asked if Japan would consider co-investing in Digicel or if it was interested in assisting in the upgrade of telecommunications in Papua New Guinea.

Mr Yamagami said there was already a lot of cooperation in the Pacific between Japan, Australia, and the United States and scope for more, according to a report in The Sydney Morning Herald.

“After all, Japan is subscribing to this idea of a free and open Indo-Pacific. And this idea involves making sure each nation in the region has access to quality infrastructure,” he told the National Press Club in Australia’s capital Canberra.

“And with that in mind I think there is a lot of room for us together.”